Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Prefab - declining business, growing profit

A.I.
English Section / 24 februarie

Prefab - declining business, growing profit

Versiunea în limba română

"Although investments from European funds are vital for the Romanian economy, their absorption is below the optimal level", according to the company

"Implementing the PNRR and absorbing European funds should be a major objective for Romania", claims the Prefab management

The construction materials producer Prefab Bucharest (PREH) reported preliminary operating income of 96.2 million lei, 20.2% below those in 2023, while operating profit increased by 6.6%, to almost 3.5 million lei, according to the issuer's report published on Friday on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) website.

"The national economy continued to face multiple challenges in 2024, related to stability, volatility and predictability. Romania recorded the highest budget deficit/GDP level in 2020, being the weakest evolution of the annual GDP dynamics - according to the National Institute of Statistics. In 2024, the deterioration of the annual pace of economic activity was recorded in the context of political events, as well as the significant deterioration of public finances, resulting in an intensification of the perception of investment risk, confirmed by the reduction in the volume of industrial production and the decrease in the volume of construction works", the report states.

According to the document, last year the blockage in the construction materials market caused by the lack of liquidity and the decrease in the purchasing power of consumers was maintained. "Regarding the market for reinforced and prestressed concrete precasts, electric poles, highway elements, prefabricated parts, road bridge beams, the cause is the cumbersome settlement of the works executed against the background of financial blockages in the national investment field, the reduced volume or stagnation of large projects for the national infrastructure as well as the lack of qualified labor. Although investments from European funds are vital for the Romanian economy, their absorption is below the optimal level. The implementation of the PNRR and the absorption of European funds should be a major objective for Romania. At the same time. the accessibility and versatility of artificial intelligence will have a major impact in all sectors of the economy", according to the report.

The Prefab management also complains about excessive and changing taxation, the risk of increasing taxes and fees to finance public spending, cumbersome legislation, exaggerated bureaucracy in terms of obtaining the necessary approvals and authorizations and the currency risk that influences the price of some raw materials and materials.

For last year, Prefab reported a preliminary turnover of 86.5 million lei, 21.5% below that of 2023, a decrease caused by insufficient demand for construction materials. Operating expenses amounted to 92.7 million lei, 20.1% below that of the previous year, those for raw materials and consumables being 39.2 million lei, down 16.2%, while personnel expenses were 22.6 million lei, 6.2% lower than those for the previous year. From financial activities, Prefab reported a negative result of 2.2 million lei, so that the company's preliminary net profit for last year amounted to 0.92 million lei, slightly above that of 2023, of 0.9 million lei.

In the fall of last year, Prefab absorbed the company Romerica International. At the end of November 2024, Marian Miluţ owned 52% of the construction materials producer, while the Constanta-based Celco company had a 30.5% stake in the company, whose stock market valuation is around 130 million lei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

24 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

24 februarie
Ediţia din 24.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului

VOIAJOR

Suplimentul BURSA VOIAJOR
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9773
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7543
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2911
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină6.0152
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur447.9253

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

ccib.ro
aages.ro
Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
thediplomat.ro
tophotelawards.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb