Premiere: The national cyber security olympiad

Education is bound to keep up with the times. The National Cyber Security Olympiad represents an important step in opening up students' appetite for a field of international interest, claims Manuela Catrina, deputy director of the National Cyber Security Directorate. According to her, the Ministry of Education approved the calendar of the school Olympiads to be held in the 2023-2024 school year, the Cyber Security Olympiad to be held on February 17, 2024 - the local stage, March 2, 2024 - the county stage, and in the period from 22- May 25, 2025 - the national stage, in Bucharest. Manuela Catrina declared: "It is the first time in Romania that the Ministry of Education organizes a national cyber security olympiad and we want as many students as possible to participate in this competition. It is natural, because cyber security is included in the list of skills and I am convinced that we will have strong batches for international competitions. We live in an increasingly digitized world and we need specialists. Romania aims to become a relevant actor in the field of cyber security, and to achieve this goal it is necessary to train as many specialists as possible through the national education system. The Olympiad is an opportunity for students from Romania to test, develop and perfect their knowledge in the field of cyber security and digital skills, but also to discover new careers''. Competences in the field of cyber security will be vital given the current technological-economic developments.