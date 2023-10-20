President Iohannis and prime minister Ciolacu concerned about climate change

Versiunea în limba română

Climate change issues are causing concern at the highest level. President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu discussed these changes at the "Climate Change Summit: Solutions for the Future," taking place in Bucharest. President Klaus Iohannis delivered a message at the opening of the event, stating that the impact of climate change is global and emphasizing the need for young people and children to have opportunities to participate in accelerating the green transition. He said that to effectively address climate change, we must work together beyond national and sectoral boundaries to accelerate global decarbonization: "The impact of climate change is global because no country or nation is exempt from its effects. As President of Romania, I am involved at the national and international levels in addressing this unprecedented challenge for my country and the world. To address climate change effectively, we must work together beyond national and sectoral boundaries to accelerate the global decarbonization process. In recent years, I have strengthened Romania's position in climate diplomacy through my constructive involvement in climate and sustainability summits and high-level international roundtables. I am also pleased that climate change is playing an increasingly important role on the public and institutional agenda in Romania, with a wide variety of stakeholders involved in finding key solutions for adapting to and mitigating climate change." Klaus Iohannis stated that the second edition of the Climate Change Summit contributes to this process by bringing together representatives of public institutions, as well as experts from the academic environment, think tanks, NGOs, the business sector, and international and supranational organizations to address current topics in the fight against climate change: "I wish you much success in the coming two days in exploring innovative climate financial and legislative instruments and in formulating solutions for sustainable cities, sustainable food production, as well as consolidated regional and international climate cooperation. I would also like to express my appreciation for the fact that part of your event is taking place in universities, bringing the conversation about climate change closer to younger generations. Children and young people are deeply concerned about climate change and its effects on their lives, but they are also very eager to get involved in addressing it. We must empower them and provide them with the skills and tools to participate in accelerating the green transition." Klaus Iohannis mentioned that "heatwaves, violent storms, increasingly frequent floods, and wildfires undeniably demonstrate the negative physical impact of climate change. At the same time, mitigating and adapting to climate change triggers fundamental changes in society and the economy. They generate challenges, but also opportunities for sustainable businesses, green manufacturing, and green jobs that will allow us to develop sustainably. Through open thinking towards innovation, we can seize the opportunities associated with the green transition. As the world prepares to come together, evaluate, and recalibrate climate action at COP28 at the end of the year, we call on experts in the process of setting the mandate for COP and achieving climate targets."

• Mitigating the Effects of Climate Change Is a Priority for the Government

Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu said that the negative impact on agriculture and air pollution are the main concerns of Romanians regarding the effects of climate change: "Unfortunately, this year we have seen the effects of climate change on Romania. Whether we are talking about floods, prolonged drought, or poor air quality, climate change affects public health, biodiversity, and the business environment. In the national study conducted on the margins of this event, we observed that the negative impact on agriculture and air pollution are the first two concerns of Romanians. I want to congratulate the authorities under the Government of Romania and local authorities for the swift measures they have taken. I encourage them, along with the private and civic environment in Romania, to continue developing long-term solutions." The Prime Minister assured that the government supports finding and implementing "solutions for the future." He also expressed his belief that Romania can be transformed into a "truly sustainable country." In this regard, he invoked the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR) and other European and national financial instruments, as well as collaboration with the private and investment sectors: "I come from a generation taught not to waste the resources at our disposal. I believe in these principles of responsibility, circularity, and sustainability. They can guide us into the future and they must. Governments can educate about circularity and create policies, directives, and other regulations that encourage a circular economy. But we need to look to the future with confidence and ambition. Only together can we bring more coherence to this current and highly consequential issue for the medium and long term." Ciolacu pointed out that Romania is a signatory of the Paris Agreement and commits to reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. "We believe that transforming Romania's economy into a green and digital one is a long-term process that requires a strong national plan supported by all political, business, and civic forces," he emphasized. According to the Prime Minister, Romania and Europe are providing an "ambitious and visionary" response to climate challenges through several international documents they have adhered to, including the European Green Deal, the new EU Climate Adaptation Strategy, the European Climate Law, and the European Climate Pact. He underlined that mitigating the effects of climate change is a priority for the government.