Program for the international evaluation of the competences of adults

Our society has many unknowns, and the rulers want to know some of them. The Government approved a memorandum regarding Romania's participation in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competences (PIAAC) 2024 - 2029, the Ministry of Education announced. PIAAC aims to evaluate the competences of adults between the ages of 16 and 65 and to examine the relationships between these competences and socio-economic results. The program provides important data on adults' information processing skills - reading, calculation and problem solving, data that help us to better understand the efficiency of education and training systems. Also, the program shows an overview of the literacy level of the adult population, the differences between people's skills and the requirements of the labor market, highlights the level of equity in access to education and educational mobility, as well as the transition of graduates to the market work. In Romania, there is very little information on how the various educational courses meet the needs of the labor market, the people who need support for qualification/retraining and/or who are threatened by the automation of current jobs, stated the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca. According to the minister: "We need studies that help us understand what they know, what they can do and how prepared adults are for the labor market. In Romania, there is very little information on how the different educational paths meet the needs of the labor market, the people who need support for qualification/retraining and/or who are threatened by the automation of current jobs". The results of this program will provide a very interesting picture.