Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Program for the international evaluation of the competences of adults

O.D.
English Section / 13 mai

Program for the international evaluation of the competences of adults

Versiunea în limba română

Our society has many unknowns, and the rulers want to know some of them. The Government approved a memorandum regarding Romania's participation in the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) Program for the International Assessment of Adult Competences (PIAAC) 2024 - 2029, the Ministry of Education announced. PIAAC aims to evaluate the competences of adults between the ages of 16 and 65 and to examine the relationships between these competences and socio-economic results. The program provides important data on adults' information processing skills - reading, calculation and problem solving, data that help us to better understand the efficiency of education and training systems. Also, the program shows an overview of the literacy level of the adult population, the differences between people's skills and the requirements of the labor market, highlights the level of equity in access to education and educational mobility, as well as the transition of graduates to the market work. In Romania, there is very little information on how the various educational courses meet the needs of the labor market, the people who need support for qualification/retraining and/or who are threatened by the automation of current jobs, stated the Minister of Education, Ligia Deca. According to the minister: "We need studies that help us understand what they know, what they can do and how prepared adults are for the labor market. In Romania, there is very little information on how the different educational paths meet the needs of the labor market, the people who need support for qualification/retraining and/or who are threatened by the automation of current jobs". The results of this program will provide a very interesting picture.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

13 mai
Ediţia din 13.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

10 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9756
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6134
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0909
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7832
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.8267

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb