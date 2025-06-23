Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Project: "Education for Nonviolence and Healthy Relationships”, a subject in middle school

O.D.
English Section / 23 iunie

Project: "Education for Nonviolence and Healthy Relationships”, a subject in middle school

A bill recently submitted to the Chamber of Deputies proposes introducing the subject "Education for Nonviolence and Healthy Relationships” into the common core of the national curriculum, starting with the middle school cycle. The classes would be held weekly, being part of the emotional and behavioral education of students. The initiator of the project is deputy Maria Cernit, who argues in the explanatory statement that the initiative comes as a direct response to the increase in violence phenomena in schools - from verbal and physical bullying, to relational conflicts and serious emotional dysfunctions between students.

Lack of systematic emotional education

According to the document, Romania currently does not have a mandatory subject specifically dedicated to the training of emotional and relational skills. Although there are various auxiliary educational initiatives - projects carried out by NGOs or extracurricular activities - these are optional, unevenly implemented and insufficient to produce a systemic impact. "The introduction of a mandatory subject is the only solution that can ensure equitable access, national coherence and real impact”, argues MP Maria Cernit.

Objectives of the subject

The new subject would have a preventive and formative role, teaching students: to recognize and manage their own and others' emotions; to communicate assertively and nonviolently; to respect personal boundaries; to manage conflicts peacefully; to identify toxic or risky relationships; to develop empathy, tolerance and prosocial behaviors. The project stipulates that the Ministry of Education, through the Institute of Educational Sciences, will be responsible for developing the curriculum and the implementation methodology.

Alarming context

Statistics cited in the explanatory memorandum indicate that hundreds of cases of violence are reported annually in Romanian schools, affecting not only the physical safety but also the emotional health of students. Education and mental health specialists have been drawing attention for years to the urgent need for emotional literacy and prevention among children and adolescents. The project is in public debate until July 8, 2025, after which it will be subject to legislative proceedings in parliamentary committees and a vote in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, as the first chamber to be notified. If adopted, implementation of the new discipline could begin as early as the 2026-2027 school year, with a transition period dedicated to teacher training and the development of educational materials. Student representatives welcomed the idea as "a necessary step towards safer schools and healthier relationships.”

Education unions have asked for clarification on who will teach this subject and how it will be integrated into the already busy timetable. School psychologists support the initiative, but point out that the qualified human resource is insufficient. The project marks a possible paradigm shift in Romanian education, bringing to the fore not only cognitive skills, but also emotional and social ones, essential for the harmonious development of children.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

23 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 23 iunie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

23 iunie
Ediţia din 23.06.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Conferinţa BURSA “Digitalizare şi Siguranţă Cibernetică”
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Iun. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro5.0472
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.3797
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3628
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9083
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur472.4081

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
letapeseries.com
aiiro.ro
BURSA
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb