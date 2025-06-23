Project: "Education for Nonviolence and Healthy Relationships”, a subject in middle school

A bill recently submitted to the Chamber of Deputies proposes introducing the subject "Education for Nonviolence and Healthy Relationships” into the common core of the national curriculum, starting with the middle school cycle. The classes would be held weekly, being part of the emotional and behavioral education of students. The initiator of the project is deputy Maria Cernit, who argues in the explanatory statement that the initiative comes as a direct response to the increase in violence phenomena in schools - from verbal and physical bullying, to relational conflicts and serious emotional dysfunctions between students.

• Lack of systematic emotional education

According to the document, Romania currently does not have a mandatory subject specifically dedicated to the training of emotional and relational skills. Although there are various auxiliary educational initiatives - projects carried out by NGOs or extracurricular activities - these are optional, unevenly implemented and insufficient to produce a systemic impact. "The introduction of a mandatory subject is the only solution that can ensure equitable access, national coherence and real impact”, argues MP Maria Cernit.

• Objectives of the subject

The new subject would have a preventive and formative role, teaching students: to recognize and manage their own and others' emotions; to communicate assertively and nonviolently; to respect personal boundaries; to manage conflicts peacefully; to identify toxic or risky relationships; to develop empathy, tolerance and prosocial behaviors. The project stipulates that the Ministry of Education, through the Institute of Educational Sciences, will be responsible for developing the curriculum and the implementation methodology.

• Alarming context

Statistics cited in the explanatory memorandum indicate that hundreds of cases of violence are reported annually in Romanian schools, affecting not only the physical safety but also the emotional health of students. Education and mental health specialists have been drawing attention for years to the urgent need for emotional literacy and prevention among children and adolescents. The project is in public debate until July 8, 2025, after which it will be subject to legislative proceedings in parliamentary committees and a vote in the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, as the first chamber to be notified. If adopted, implementation of the new discipline could begin as early as the 2026-2027 school year, with a transition period dedicated to teacher training and the development of educational materials. Student representatives welcomed the idea as "a necessary step towards safer schools and healthier relationships.”

Education unions have asked for clarification on who will teach this subject and how it will be integrated into the already busy timetable. School psychologists support the initiative, but point out that the qualified human resource is insufficient. The project marks a possible paradigm shift in Romanian education, bringing to the fore not only cognitive skills, but also emotional and social ones, essential for the harmonious development of children.