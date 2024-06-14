Public consultation on the organization of schools and the status of the pupil

Versiunea în limba română

The Ministry of Education launched two projects in public consultation - the Regulation on the organization and operation of pre-university education units (ROFUIP) and the Student Statute. Regarding the Regulation on the organization and operation of pre-university education units, the main regulations/modifications aim to continue the digitization process and capitalize on the opportunities offered by digital tools by maintaining the possibility of suspending courses with physical presence in exceptional situations, with the clear introduction of the provision according to which, in these situations, the activity can be carried out in online or hybrid format. At the same time, the possibility is introduced that the meetings of the board of directors/teachers' council can take place in a hybrid or online format, without conditioning on the existence of exceptional situations. According to a provision, in the director's positions left vacant, the management is provided by a teaching staff appointed by the decision of the general school inspector after consulting the teacher's council of the educational unit. The ban is introduced for teaching staff in pre-university education to carry out additional training activities for a fee with students from the classes to which they are assigned. "Pre-university education units and extracurricular education units will publish on their websites and through any other form of public communication that they have the fire safety authorization, as well as the sanitary operation authorization or, if these authorizations are not held by the school, will inform in this regard", the ministry's proposal states.

The project provides for the improvement of access to education by introducing the provision by which pre-university education units have the obligation to enroll people who do not have a personal numerical code. The draft ROFUIP contains, as an annex, the methodological rules for the registration of people who do not have a personal numerical code, the introduction of the provision whereby, at the request of the parent of the student who has not been enrolled in the Romanian education system in the last two years, the school inspectorate organizes groups of accommodation, whose objective is to support the student in acquiring an appropriate level of Romanian language and in recovering gaps of any kind, as well as in integration into the national pre-university education system, through extracurricular activities.

In the Student Statute, the main regulations or changes aim to maintain the ban on the use of mobile phones or other electronic communication equipment by students during class hours, except for their use for educational purposes, with the consent of the teaching staff. The draft statute includes maintaining the provision according to which the use of absence as a means of coercion is prohibited. Sanctions are also introduced such as individual observation, written reprimand, temporary withdrawal or for the duration of the entire school year of the student's scholarships, disciplinary transfer to a parallel class in the same educational unit, suspension of the student for a limited period of time, according to of the law, notice of expulsion, expulsion with the right to re-enroll in the following school year in the same educational unit, expulsion with the right to re-enroll in the following school year in another educational unit, expulsion without the right to re-enroll for post-secondary education students.