Putin Elevates the War to a Global Scale

Versiunea în limba română

Putin is escalating the war to a global scale by successively adopting, over the past year, new legal norms (read here) that assign two additional functions to Russian military intervention:

A. To add the goal of combating Western ideologies to armed aggression, aiming to align the entire anti-globalist movement worldwide and recruit supporters regardless of nationality;

B. To allow the incorporation of any part of a country (or any conquered country) into the Russian Federation, regardless of its location on the planet.

On October 5, 2023, at the Valdai Forum in Sochi, Vladimir Putin stated: "The crisis in Ukraine is not a territorial conflict," but rather "about the principles that underpin the new international order." This declaration signals the intention for Russia to shift from plundering a neighboring country to initiating a global revolution.

• The Definition of "Russian Citizen": An Anti-Globalist Citizen

The decree from few days ago (August 19, 2024) granting the right of residence in Russia to foreign citizens who oppose Western ideologies reflects an expansion of the concept of "Russian" beyond strict ethnic or national criteria, including individuals who align with the political and ideological values promoted by Russia. Russia is no longer just the name of a country but of an ideology. The definition of "Russian" is no longer merely ethnic or national but has become political in nature. Russian, in this sense, means anti-globalist.

The decree does not explicitly state that Russian policy is anti-globalist, but it uses terms such as "destructive neoliberal ideology" and "traditional Russian spiritual and moral values" to describe the framework within which it offers residence rights to foreign citizens who oppose the ideologies in their home countries. The language reflects Russia's official stance against certain aspects of globalization, particularly those associated with Western neoliberalism.

However, a logical question arises: if there is an identity between the notions of "anti-globalism" and "Russian," should globalist Russians lose their citizenship? The question serves only to highlight that Russian legislation has simplified the issue to the point of incoherence.

• Anti-Globalism: 30-40% of Global Political Movements

Anti-globalism represents a broad political movement that opposes certain aspects of globalization, particularly those related to neoliberal economics, the influence of transnational corporations, and the dominance exerted by global institutions. Despite significant regional and ideological variations, anti-globalist movements, taken as a whole, have gained considerable weight, accounting for approximately 30-40% of the world's political movements.

• 1. Radical Left Movements:

- Anti-capitalist and Socialist Movements: These groups criticize globalization for promoting economic inequalities and undermining workers' rights. They oppose neoliberal policies such as privatization and deregulation, advocating for economic models based on social welfare, cooperativism, and equitable resource distribution.

- Examples: Radical left parties in Europe (Syriza in Greece, Podemos in Spain), the Occupy Wall Street movement in the USA, Indigenous Movements in Latin America.

- Environmental and Anti-Consumerist Movements: These movements argue that globalization exacerbates climate change and environmental destruction by encouraging an economic model based on excessive consumption and resource exploitation. They promote sustainability, local economies, and reduced dependence on multinational corporations.

- Examples: Extinction Rebellion, Green Parties in various countries, Climate Justice campaigns.

• 2. Nationalist and Sovereigntist Movements:

- Right-Wing Nationalist Movements: These groups oppose globalization on the grounds that it undermines national sovereignty, cultural identity, and local traditions. They criticize immigration and the influence of supranational institutions (such as the European Union) and support protectionist policies and restrictions on free trade.

- Examples: The National Front (now Rassemblement National) in France, Alternative for Germany (AfD), the Conservative Party in the UK supporting Brexit.

- Eurosceptic Movements: These movements are specific to Europe and criticize European integration, arguing that it reduces the power of national states in favor of Brussels' bureaucracy. They advocate for reducing the influence of the European Union or for complete withdrawal.

- Examples: UKIP (UK Independence Party), the Northern League in Italy.

• 3. Anti-Imperialist and Anti-Colonial Movements:

- Movements from the Global South: These oppose globalization perceived as a modern form of imperialism and neo-colonialism, through which Western states and multinational corporations exploit countries in the Global South. They support national self-determination, economic sovereignty, and reject the influence of international organizations such as the IMF and the World Bank.

- Examples: National liberation movements in Latin America (e.g., ALBA - Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America), anti-colonial movements in Africa.

• 4. Populist Movements:

- Left- and Right-Wing Populism: These movements are based on anti-elite rhetoric and criticize globalization for benefiting a small global elite at the expense of the broader population. Right-wing populists focus on economic protectionism and immigration control, while left-wing populists emphasize resource redistribution and social protection.

- Examples: Populist movements in Latin America (e.g., Chavismo in Venezuela), the Law and Justice Party (PiS) in Poland.

• 5. Conservative Religious Movements:

- Religious Movements Opposing Cultural Globalization: These groups criticize globalization for promoting values perceived as secularized and contrary to religious traditions. They oppose Western cultural influence and advocate a return to traditional religious values and practices.

- Examples: Conservative Islamist movements in the Middle East, conservative Christian groups in Russia.

• Differences Between Revolution, Robbery, and Terrorism

Although these movements share a common critique of globalization, their motives and objectives can vary significantly, ranging from the radical left to nationalist right, raising doubts about their ability to coordinate unified actions. Some focus on environmental protection and social rights, others on national sovereignty and protectionism, and still others on resisting Western cultural and political influence.

Moscow presents itself as the leader of anti-globalism and attempts to expand its base among those dissatisfied with the current world order. However, compared to this image, the reality reveals two major differences:

a) Russia is primarily interested in regaining its status as a global leader, which it lost when the socialist bloc disintegrated, the Soviet Union dissolved, and it proved inept in the global economic competition;

b) The discontented masses around the world who claim anti-globalist intentions are often impoverished populations for whom political subtleties are mere trivialities. As soon as a conflict escalates, they become interested in simple anarchy, without which robbery would be punished.

The chances that a deceitful leader could turn robbery into a revolution are theoretically slim. However, recruiting followers in enemy countries has the potential to create a network of individuals loyal to Russia, who could be used in various ways in international conflicts. Nothing prevents their organization into terrorist cells during their training in Russia while staying there to obtain Russian citizenship (the decree does not state that they must live there long-term).

• Russia's Borders Have No Limits

Members of ethnic or national groups from other states who receive Russian citizenship may be considered "Russians" by Moscow, which could lead to political and territorial complications. For example, in the Donbas regions (Donetsk and Luhansk) in eastern Ukraine, Russia supported pro-Russian separatist groups that declared independent republics in 2014. Russia began offering Russian citizenship to residents of these regions starting in 2019, through a rapid and simplified process. In 2022, Russia officially used the presence of Russian citizens and ethnic Russians in Donbas as a pretext for launching the "special military operation" against Ukraine, which the Kremlin claimed was conducted to protect the Russian-speaking population from "genocide."

This is a model of action. Under recent Russian legislation, it is possible for members of ethnic or national groups from other states to be considered "Russians" if they meet certain criteria related to cultural, linguistic, or ideological identity. This is part of a broader strategy to expand Russian influence and consolidate a national identity that transcends traditional borders, national origin, and even the Russian language (which is not considered a necessary but merely sufficient condition). And since the legislation granting Russian citizenship is not limited to neighboring territories, it follows that the tactic Russia used to annex Donbas can be applied anywhere in the world.

During a televised award ceremony for geography students in 2016, Vladimir Putin asked a nine-year-old boy where Russia's borders end, to which the boy replied, "at the Bering Strait." Putin responded, "Russia's border ends nowhere." Then he said he was joking. Well, he was lying. He wasn't joking.