Qatar and Iceland consume the most energy per capita

Global energy consumption has significant regional variations due to differences in levels of industrialization, climatic conditions, population density and access to natural resources, as well as differences in energy policies and economic activities, according to a visualcapitalist.com analysis.

For example, countries with colder climates may consume more energy for heating, while highly industrialized countries may have higher energy consumption per capita due to their extensive manufacturing sectors, the source said.

The analysis presents the top 15 countries in the world by energy consumption per capita in 2023, as well as consumption per capita for each global region. The figures come from a report published this year by the Energy Institute.

• Almost all the energy consumed in Qatar comes from natural gas

Qatar had the highest per capita energy consumption globally in 2023 with 817 GJ/person. Almost all the energy consumed in Qatar is derived from natural gas, the country having abundant reserves, notes the analysis. Iceland is next, with 603 GJ. Countries that have warm or cold climates and are also rich in a particular energy resource (such as Qatar in natural gas or Iceland in geothermal energy) had the highest per capita energy consumption in 2023. These countries tend to use more energy for heating or cooling homes, with electricity costs often being lower. At the same time, most of the countries with high energy consumption per capita have quite low populations, Canada and Saudi Arabia being the only countries in the Top 10 with populations over 10 million.

On the third place in the ranking is Singapore, with 577 GJ, followed, in the Top 10, by the United Arab Emirates - with 539 GJ, Trinidad & Tobago - with 384 GJ, Kuwait - with 366 GJ, Norway - with 364 GJ, Canada - with 360 GJ, Oman - with 333 GJ and Saudi Arabia - with 314 GJ. The next five places look like this: USA (277 GJ), Turkmenistan (246 GJ), South Korea (240 GJ), Australia (228 GJ), Russia (217 GJ).

• Regional perspective: North America consumes the most energy per person

Looking at global regions, the ranking shows that North America consumes the most energy per person, at 240 GJ per capita, almost three times the global average of 77 GJ.

The figures in North America are in contrast to those in regions such as Africa - where per capita consumption reaches 14 GJ - or even South and Central America, where it is 58 GJ.

According to the Energy Institute, approximately 750 million people worldwide, or 1 in 10, do not have access to electricity.