Record: Hottest day on record

Records are made to fall. In the field of weather records, things change with astonishing rapidity. Sunday, July 21, was the hottest day ever recorded globally, according to preliminary data from the European Union's Copernicus Climate Change Service (C3S). The average air temperature on the Earth's surface reached 17.09 degrees Celsius on Sunday - slightly higher compared to the previous record set in July last year, of 17.08 degrees Celsius. Heat waves have scorched large areas of the United States, Europe and Russia in the past week. Copernicus confirmed to Reuters that last year's average daily temperature record appears to have been broken on Sunday, based on data that began to be recorded in 1940. Last year, the record was broken for four days in a row, between 3 and 6 July, as climate change has led to extreme heat in the Northern Hemisphere. Every month since June 2023 - 13 months in a row - has been the warmest since records began, compared to the same month in previous years, Copernicus said. Some scientists have suggested that 2024 could surpass 2023 as the hottest year on record, after climate change and the naturally occurring El Nino weather phenomenon - which ended in April - sent temperatures soaring this year.