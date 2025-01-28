Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Record: Wind gusts of 183 km/h in Ireland

O.D.
English Section / 28 ianuarie

Record: Wind gusts of 183 km/h in Ireland

Versiunea în limba română

Ireland is facing a major crisis caused by Storm Eowyn, which brought extremely violent winds, reaching an all-time record of 183 km/h on the west coast. More than 500,000 households were left without power, and the country is paralyzed by these extreme weather conditions.

Red alert and weather records

Met Eireann, the national meteorological agency, confirmed that the unprecedented winds have exceeded the previous record set in 1945. Near Galway, the average wind speed reached 183 km/h, a level equivalent to the force of a hurricane. The regions of Northern Ireland and Scotland are also under red alert, and authorities have urged residents to stay indoors. Northern Ireland's First Minister Michelle O'Neill said the province was "in the eye of the storm" and stressed the importance of following safety measures.

Massive damage and power cuts

The public electricity operator ESB announced that the electrical infrastructure had suffered "extensive and significant" damage. At the end of last week, more than 560,000 customers were affected by power cuts, and in Northern Ireland another 93,000 households were left without electricity, according to operator NIE Networks. Air travel was also severely affected. Dublin, Cork and Shannon airports announced the cancellation of hundreds of flights. In Dublin, more than 100 departing and arriving flights were canceled, and delays continue to mount.

Safety measures and mobilization

Schools in Ireland and Northern Ireland have been closed and public transport, including trains and buses, has been suspended. Authorities have implemented emergency measures to protect the population, encouraging people to stay indoors. Storm Eowyn represents one of the most severe weather crises in recent Irish history, highlighting the vulnerability of infrastructure to extreme events. Authorities remain mobilized to ensure the safety of citizens and the rapid restoration of essential services. This critical situation highlights the importance of adapting to climate change, which is intensifying the frequency and severity of storms around the world.

