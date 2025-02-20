Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Rehabilitation: three million euros for the future of mothers and newborns

O.D.
English Section / 20 februarie

One of the most important maternity hospitals in the country, Polizu Maternity Hospital in Bucharest, has undergone a major modernization process, financed by the Save the Children Romania organization. The project, worth over 3 million euros, aimed at the complete rehabilitation and equipping with high-performance medical equipment the essential departments for the care of mothers and newborns.

A vital project

The modernization works included the renovation and equipping of the Intensive Care Unit, the Operating Block and the Obstetrics-Gynecology IV Department, as well as the equipment of the Neonatology Department. These interventions were necessary to ensure a safe and high-performance environment, capable of dealing with the most complex medical cases, including oncological and high-risk pregnancy cases.

Operating Block and ICU Section, Modernized After Four Decades

The Operating Block of Polizu Maternity Hospital has not been rehabilitated for over 40 years, and doctors perform approximately 3,200 surgical interventions here annually, of which over 1,200 are highly complex cases. Following the modernization, the section now has completely renovated operating rooms, new medical equipment, high-performance ventilation and air conditioning systems, as well as modernized electrical and medical gas installations.

Chance for thousands of patients

Annually, over 2,200 women are treated in this section, including patients with severe infections or serious obstetric complications. The rehabilitation works targeted the 11 wards, the sanitary groups and the installations essential for the safety of the patients. The electrical system was also restored, and the wards were equipped with panic buttons and new medical gas ramps. Polizu Maternity Hospital cares for approximately 3,000 newborns annually, of which 10-11% are premature, some weighing less than 1,200 g. In 2023, the smallest premature baby to survive weighed only 540 grams. To support the care of these extremely delicate cases, the ward was equipped with modern devices: neonatal ventilators, transcutaneous monitors, ultrasound machines and mobile radiology machines. "It was a complex intervention, and as the work progressed, we discovered new needs. We did everything possible to identify additional resources so that these critical wards could be reopened as quickly as possible, at optimal standards," said Gabriela Alexandrescu, Executive President of Save the Children. Save the Children is making a public appeal to support maternity wards and pediatric wards by redirecting 3.5% of income tax. This contribution can make a difference in providing essential equipment for the care of mothers and newborns.

Hard reality

Infant mortality remains a serious problem in Romania, and the lack of adequate medical equipment in many hospitals puts the lives of newborns at risk. In the last 14 years, Save the Children has invested over 15 million euros in the modernization of medical facilities across the country, contributing to the treatment of over 260,000 children. The modernization of Polizu Maternity Hospital is an essential step in improving the care of mothers and newborns and an example of solidarity and social responsibility.

