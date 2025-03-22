Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Romania expands collaboration with European Institute of Innovation and Technology

O.D.
English Section / 22 martie

The Minister of Education and Research, prof. dr. psych. Daniel David, had a meeting with the management of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), on the occasion of the launch of the "EIT Community HUB Romania" in our country. (Photo source: https://www.edu.ro/)

The Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, announced last week the intention to expand the influence of the European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT) in Romania, in order to increase competitiveness and improve the well-being of the population.

Launch of "EIT Community HUB Romania' - a strategic step

The Minister made the announcement during an official meeting with EIT representatives, on the occasion of the launch of "EIT Community HUB Romania'. This new center will facilitate the implementation of innovative models promoted by the EIT and will contribute to the deeper integration of Romania into the European research and technology ecosystem. "I know the major role of the EIT in innovation and technology at European and international level, both as a scientist and as a former rector of the Babeş-Bolyai University in Cluj-Napoca, a university that already hosts the Romanian office of EIT Digital. Now, as a minister, I want to expand the influence of the EIT in the country to stimulate innovation and increase Romania's competitiveness in an increasingly dynamic world," said Daniel David.

Agreement for a memorandum with two major objectives

The Ministry of Education and Research and the EIT have reached an agreement on the signing of a memorandum, which will have two main directions: expanding the EIT's presence in Romania and adopting its innovative model, based on collaborative ecosystems between universities, research institutes, companies and public authorities. This approach distributes resources and expertise in a democratic and efficient way, based on the education-research-innovation triad. Promoting advanced technologies and applied innovation in key areas, in line with international priorities and Romania's needs. Sectors of interest include: Artificial Intelligence; Health and Biotechnologies; Green Energy and Sustainability. These strategic directions are intended to transform Romania into an important player on the European innovation scene and to stimulate the development of advanced technological solutions with a real impact on society.

The increased presence of the EIT in Romania can generate multiple advantages: Easier access to financing for start-ups and innovative projects; Creation of new jobs in the technological field; Increased collaboration between universities and the private sector; Attracting foreign investment in the research and development sector.

This partnership represents a unique opportunity for Romania to develop its innovative infrastructure and become a regional technology and research hub in Central and Eastern Europe.

