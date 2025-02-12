Romanian History and Grammar Return to High School Curriculum

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Education and Research, Daniel David, announced that the new high school framework plans will bring back to the school curriculum subjects essential to national culture, such as Romanian History, and will reintegrate grammar into high school education. "After more than 20 years of absence, we will bring back subjects that contribute directly to national culture, because a modern world cannot exist without national identity. Too many children do not know their national history or geography correctly and speak Romanian poorly," he said after the first days of debates on the framework plans.

• A new educational model

David stressed that the goal of the reform is not just to reduce the number of hours, but to modernize the curriculum and decentralize educational decisions. This will allow schools and students more flexibility in choosing subjects. The curriculum will be "lightened up" so that students are no longer overloaded. Some subjects will become optional, giving students more freedom of choice. The return of Latin as a compulsory subject is being considered, after consultations with specialists.

• Modernization of Romanian Education

The minister acknowledged that the current system produces too much functional illiteracy and promised that the new reform will have a real impact. The goal is for the new framework plans to be widely accepted, so that Romanian education becomes more efficient and more adapted to current requirements. The new framework plans for high school have been in public consultation since January 31, and debates will continue to finalize the final form.