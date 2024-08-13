Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Save the Olympics!

DAN NICOLAIE
English Section / 13 august

Versiunea în limba română

The Olympic Games, the greatest sports competition of mankind, have ended and I hope not to see another edition like this one in Paris. I don't think of an untimely demise of mine, I still like it, but if we want our descendants to enjoy sport, it would be better not to face such a deployment of forces in which the Olympic spirit and sport can hardly I make room, arm in arm, in the lights of the ramp. The French, in collaboration with the International Olympic Committee, managed to turn a dream into a nightmare. Sports lovers saw themselves somewhat marginalized, the intention was to please and attract curiosities and monstrous amateurs to the area. There were "shortcomings" in other editions as well, but now it seemed that someone had collected all the possible problems.

Everything was done against the Olympic nature, so that the performance in the arenas was lost among other more "important" matters! from the agenda of the organizers. Here are some ingredients that increased the audience, but destroyed the main idea: supporters who invaded a field at a suspended, resumed, rejudged football match; medals won long after the end of the tests at a court, be it an athlete, from another country; the introduction of some swimmers into some obviously polluted waters of the Seine, there are even reports that there were illnesses; the presence of Snoop Dog (a man who had real problems with drug use) turned into a big star at the opening, closing competitions, premieres; a hotly contested inaugural ceremony; excluding some delegations due to war, admitting others with the same problems; turning a blind eye to extensive doping in certain countries (there was also a remote dialogue between China and the US on this topic) while excluding, rightly, those who made a mistake, but who were from less powerful states; a frequent lack of fair play during matches; the desperation of some young people to win a medal, not for the idea of ​​performance but for the money they were going to win; the embarrassing situation related to the Olympic village, from which the pretentious athletes fled in order to be able to rest and eat decently. Sportingly, there were also memorable moments, but obviously the focus was on ... something else. As the next edition of the Summer Olympics will take place in Los Angeles, there is no need to get our hopes up, there the appetite for a show at any price seems to be greater than in Paris.

Ugly picture, obviously there are other points of view, it depends on what we each expected from the competition: sport at the highest level or circus broadcast all over the world.

Reader's Opinion

