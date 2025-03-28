Sending European forces to Ukraine, the priority of the Franco-British agenda

Although only a few European nations want to participate, France and Britain will continue to outline plans for the deployment of European troops to Ukraine as guarantees for the Russian Federation's compliance with a peace agreement, French President Emmanuel Macron said yesterday, quoted by the French television channel TF1, after a summit of countries that want to continue supporting the authorities in Kiev, an event that took place at the Elysee Palace.

According to the quoted source, Emmanuel Macron said: "These reassurance forces are a Franco-British proposal, desired by Ukraine and taken into account by several member states that have expressed their willingness to join. We do not have a unanimous decision. That is known. Moreover, we do not need unanimity to achieve it."

The French president added that French and British military officials will work with Ukraine to decide where the contingents could be deployed.

"Military officials will define the locations, the number of troops, so that everything is credible. There will be a reassurance force made up of several European nations that will be deployed," Emmanuel Macron said, quoted by TF1.

Among the states that have so far refused to participate in the reassurance force is Romania. The interim president, Ilie Bolojan, present at the summit, declared, according to the Presidential Administration: "Romania will not send, and has announced this matter as clearly as possible, any Romanian military personnel to Ukraine. But, in a hypothetical situation in which a peace agreement is reached, the possibility of a plan, an analysis, was discussed, regarding the forces that could ensure such a guarantee. These forces would not reach the front line area in any way, they could be located either on the Eastern Flank, or at a great distance from the front on the territory of Ukraine. And anyway, the transit of these forces would only be possible through Romania, at least those through the southern area. From this point of view, we will participate as a transit country, a hub, in these discussions, in such a way that the General Staff knows what these plans could be, because, if such a hypothesis is reached, we can be prepared with the logistical infrastructure. (...) Our decision not to send troops to Ukraine "it was taken after consultations with the political parties, because when you commit the country to a very important issue, it seems to me responsible to make sure that those on whom the decision depends, in this case the Romanian Parliament, have a clear position. And so there is no support for such a situation. Therefore, things are clear here and there is no point in explaining them any further."

Building a force large enough to act as a credible deterrent - British officials have spoken of a possible 10,000 to 30,000 soldiers, according to the British daily The Guardian - would represent a considerable effort for nations that reduced their armies after the Cold War, but are now rearming. The British source also shows that European military strategists, as well as those in NATO, are analyzing in detail "the entire spectrum of European military capabilities, including aircraft, tanks, troops, intelligence and logistics", which could be used in Ukraine.

Amid constant pressure from Trump for Europe to increase its military spending and rely less on US forces, the proposed contingent is seen as a test of the continent's willingness to defend itself and protect its interests.

The summit of leaders from nearly 30 countries, along with NATO and European Union chiefs, came at a crucial moment in the more than three-year-old war, amid intensifying diplomatic efforts to secure ceasefires, pressure led by US President Donald Trump. Summit participants insisted that severe economic sanctions must be maintained on Russia to force it to negotiate a peace deal. They said, according to TF1, that sanctions that have crippled Russia's economy and limited its access to global markets remain an important asset for Europe in its quest for a lasting peace.

We note that, prior to yesterday's summit, Emmanuel Macron announced on Wednesday evening, following a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky, that France would provide a new military aid package for Ukraine, worth 2 billion euros, support that will include light tanks, air defense systems, anti-tank missiles and other equipment.