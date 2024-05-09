Versiunea în limba română

Slide, a new mobile app for online dating, is entering the international market, ready to redefine the online dating experience. The investment belongs to three investors, one of them is Mugur Frunzetti.

The initial investment in Slide was worth 500.000 Euro, but the founders will invest additional sums for international expansion.

Slide will compete with the established players like Tinder and Bumble. Slide is distinguished by the innovation it brings in the field. Alternative to the traditional method of swiping left or right for your interest, Slide is introducing "reels", inspired by the popular TikTok. This new element will allow users to see in real time videos from their potential partners life, thus offering a unique perspective and closer to reality. Furthermore, the app has a real-time chat feature for the users that want an instant connection.

"We are aware that online dating can sometimes be a frustrating and a unrealistic experience. With Slide, we set out to change this perception, offering our users the possibility to connect in a more authentic and relevant way. Being romanians, we decided to launch the app first in Romania, where we will confirm the superior experience offered to users, we will adapt to their feedback and after 2-3 months we will expand to over 65 countries", Mugur Frunzetti stated.

Marius Bodea, CEO Spottier Services, the company that develops and operates the Slide App: "I've used several dating apps in the past, but I was especially bothered by the fact that users upload over-edited photos. For this reason, we decided to be different and to focus on some functions that retain the originality of users, such as Reels, that we transformed in a new way to swipe. Users like the originality and with all the existing filters today, you can't trust that you are going to meet the same person from the picture. From personal experience, it's really unpleasant to go on a date with someone you met on Instagram or a dating app, then wake-up with a totally different person sitting next to you. Slide however, because you can also see the video reels of the person you like, offers the chance to see original, unedited content, and even a bit of the users' personality, reflected in movements and words."