South-East Europe on fire: Bulgaria, Turkey, Greece and Albania face unprecedented climate crisis

The heatwave and massive fires in south-east Europe are straining national authorities and European response mechanisms. Tens of thousands of hectares of forest have been destroyed, thousands of people have been evacuated, and the risk to the population and infrastructure remains very high.

Bulgaria is in a state of emergency, with the country battling 236 wildfires, fueled by an extreme heatwave with temperatures exceeding 40°C. Alexander Djartov, head of the national fire service, said Bulgaria had requested international help through the European Union's Civil Protection Mechanism. Support began arriving on Sunday afternoon: tanker helicopters from France, Slovakia, Hungary and the Czech Republic, along with aircraft from Sweden, were sent to support the extinguishing efforts.

• Fire hits Blagoevgrad, Yambol and Pernik

The worst-hit areas are Blagoevgrad (southwest), Yambol (southeast) and Pernik (west), where authorities have issued a red heatwave alert. The biggest fire broke out in Ilindentsi, where 200 firefighters and soldiers are battling the flames that have engulfed thousands of hectares of forest. Due to strong winds, the intervention teams have been temporarily withdrawn.

In the village of Rani Lug (Pernik), a fire has spread to 100 hectares, affecting residential areas and forcing the evacuation of the population. In Lesovo (Yambol), the flames have reached close to the Turkish border, and Turkish authorities have intervened with help.

• Major risk near Ruse: Ammunition depot in danger

In northern Bulgaria, near the city of Ruse, another fire is threatening a military ammunition depot, causing serious concerns. Authorities are monitoring the situation with the utmost attention.

• Turkey: 50°C in the southeast, thousands evacuated

Turkey is also on high alert. Temperatures have hit an all-time high of 50°C in the southeast, and the Mediterranean heatwave continues to wreak havoc.

More than 3,600 people have been evacuated in the provinces of Bursa and Karabuk, the worst-hit by the fires. In Bursa, flames have reached residential areas, and a strategic highway between Istanbul and Izmir has been temporarily closed. In total, 2,000 firefighters, six planes and four helicopters are battling the blaze.

• Karabuk: Massive fire and mass evacuations

In Karabuk, more than 1,800 people from 19 villages have been evacuated. Three planes and 16 helicopters are active in the region. Agriculture Minister Ibrahim Yumakli said:

"We are going through risky times. It doesn't look like it will end in two or three days.”

• Greece: Fires in Peloponnese and Kakavja

In Greece, firefighters have been battling a fire in the Peloponnese region that has destroyed more than 1,145 hectares of forest. According to Copernicus, the European Earth observation system, road and urban infrastructure is also at risk. Several villages have been evacuated as a precaution, and 350 firefighters supported by 30 aircraft are involved.

Almost half of Greece is under a code orange for very high fire risk. Temperatures could reach 43°C, and authorities have restricted outdoor work.

Another outbreak has been reported in Kakavja, on the border with Albania, where the fire has crossed the border. Greek firefighters are working with 54 people, 17 vehicles and seven aircraft.

• Albania: 34 fires in 24 hours

Albania has not been spared. In the past 24 hours, the country has faced 34 fires, of which 8 remain active, according to the Ministry of Defense. High temperatures and dry winds increase the risk of them spreading.

The current crisis raises urgent issues of climate adaptation, prevention and international cooperation, in the face of a summer that seems to have already exceeded the normal limits of human and natural resistance.