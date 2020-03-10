Ediţiile BURSAEvenimentele BURSASuplimentele BURSACalendarul BURSAAbonamente BURSA
Newsletter RSS Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă
PURCARI 2020

South-Eastern Europe, covered in Electromontaj power lines

George Marinescu ( (TRANSLATED BY COSMIN GHIDOVEANU)
English Section / 10 martie

South-Eastern Europe, covered in Electromontaj power lines

The national grid for the transport and distribution of electricity has gone through several stages of development, but the biggest began 70 years ago, with the creation of the company known today as Electromontaj SA.

Set up in 1949, the Bucharest-based company built the biggest network for the transport and distribution of electricity in this part of Europe, then spread the electric network across the country and achieved the interconnection with energy systems in Central, Eastern and Southern Europe.

Over its 70 years of operation, Electromontaj SA has built 20 - 132 kV overhead lines (OHLs) with a total length 6.5 times the length of the Equator. In other words 260,000 kilometers of OHLs, and an additional 85,000 kilometers of underground cables, 12,000 kilometers of 220 - 400 kV OHTLs (Overhead Transmission Lines), 154 kilometers of 750 kV OHLs and many other energy related constructions.

The company's activity hasn't been confined to Romania, instead it has also participated in large scale energy projects in various areas of the world, with the most recent taking place in Africa, in Tanzania and Rwanda, in partnership with an Indian company.

Last year, Electromontaj had a turnover of 238.8 million lei, and a profit close to that of 2018, (8.6 million lei).

The company has projects in the Middle East and the Near East, as well as in Europe. For instance, Electromontaj SA has built half of Cyprus' electric grid, has an ongoing project in Bulgaria and is participating in two calls for bids in Macedonia and Albania for projects which are intended to interconnect the two Balkan-based countries to the European electrical power grid.

The company has successfully made the shortlist which the Dutch National Company will be working with in the coming years.

Given that Romania is facing a nationwide massive exodus of Romanian workers, Electromontaj SA has implemented a staff policy whereby future employees are offered an intensive training stage which will take six months. The people of Electromontaj have also resorted to hiring from outside Romania, and intend to launch a process to attract some of the Romanians living abroad. Even though wage expenses have increased, due to the application of Emergency Government Ordinance 114/2018, the positive effect made its presence felt in the increase in the number of employees last year, which had a beneficial effect on the company's activity.

Opinia Cititorului

Acord

Prin trimiterea opiniei ne confirmaţi că aţi citit Regulamentul de mai jos şi că vă asumaţi prevederile sale.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 martie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 martie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ediţia din 10.03.2020
Descarcă Ziarul Digital [ ]
Consultă arhiva ziarului
DTLAWYERS
Business Card

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

BTPay
Hotel Marshal Garden
Beginners
Anvergura
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
Pagini Aurii
www.agerpres.rowww.dreptonline.rowww.hipo.ro
Cabinet de avocatTMPS

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Telefoane: 021.315.43.56, 021.311.23.31/32/33
Fax: 021.312.45.56

Serviciul difuzare: 021.311.22.36

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2018 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.