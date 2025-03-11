Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
Storm Alfred leaves more than 330,000 homes without power

O.D.
English Section / 11 martie

Storm Alfred leaves more than 330,000 homes without power

Storm Alfred has caused massive power outages in eastern Australia, leaving nearly 330,000 homes in the state of Queensland without power, according to announcements made by Australian electricity suppliers. About 310,000 households in southeast Queensland and at least 16,000 in northeastern New South Wales were left without power on Sunday as a result of Storm Alfred. Officials are warning that restoring power could take several days. "Customers should be prepared to be without power for several days," Essential Energy said in a statement, referring to affected customers in Queensland.

Power company officials said the biggest obstacles to restoring power were rising waters, fallen trees and mudslides blocking access roads.

Strong winds and torrential rain

Although downgraded to a tropical depression, Storm Alfred brought strong winds that uprooted trees and damaged power grids. Southeast Queensland and northeast New South Wales were the hardest hit. Heavy rainfall caused rivers to rise along 400 kilometers of coastline in both states, prompting severe flood warnings. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese warned that the situation remained serious. "The situation in Queensland and northern New South Wales remains particularly dangerous due to flooding and strong winds," the prime minister said. The Queensland Bureau of Meteorology said heavy rain and the risk of flooding would persist into the week, although the storm is expected to weaken as it moves inland.

Deaths and serious injuries

A 61-year-old man died on Saturday after his SUV was swept away by water while crossing a bridge over a swollen river in northern New South Wales. Police said the man managed to get out of his vehicle but, despite his efforts to grab a branch, was swept away by the floodwaters. Thirteen Australian soldiers were also injured on Saturday in a crash involving two military trucks on a rescue mission on the east coast. Twelve of them remained hospitalized, with two in critical condition, New South Wales Premier Chris Minns said.

Precautions and Responses

Emergency crews continue to work in affected areas to clear roads and restore power. Authorities are urging residents to remain vigilant and avoid areas at risk of flooding. Storm Alfred has once again demonstrated the vulnerability of infrastructure to extreme weather events, and officials expect such events to become increasingly frequent in the context of climate change.

