Study: winter heating, a nightmare

O.D.
English Section / 20 octombrie

Study: winter heating, a nightmare

The prudent homeowner prepares for summer during winter, for winter during autumn, and during spring, concerns about bills. Winter heating has become a nightmare for many Europeans. Over 70% of Romanians are worried about heating costs this winter, showing an increasing focus on energy-saving solutions, according to a study conducted in Central and Eastern European countries, including Romania. According to the source, utility bills have risen over the past year due to energy price increases. The majority of citizens in Central and Eastern Europe spent more on their utility bills in the 2022/2023 heating season: Romania (74% of respondents), Poland (77%), the Czech Republic (68%), Hungary (55%), and Slovakia (60%). The survey was commissioned by Resideo, a global provider of comfort and security solutions for homes, to identify the main trends in how citizens in Central and Eastern Europe are seeking to reduce their energy bills. The rate of increase was similar in these countries, with Poland leading (61-80% household bill increases), while the other four countries saw smaller advances. In Romania, 17% of respondents reported an increase in heating costs of over 60%. According to the research: "To be able to pay the bills, nearly all citizens in the analyzed countries have changed various habits. In Romania, 63% of affected homeowners say they spent less on entertainment (58%) or travel (49%) to cover these costs. Romanians have also tried to reduce their bills by turning off the heating system or lowering the temperature when they leave their homes (63%), lowering the temperature throughout the house (53%), or adjusting the temperature during the day (53%)." At the same time, residents have become more attentive to the performance of heating solutions, according to Resideo Romania. Although Romanians tend to reduce the temperature or completely turn off the heating in their homes when they are away, many homeowners have upgraded their heating systems. Thus, 14% have recently opted for the installation of smart heating control equipment. Among the types of savings that can be achieved, homeowners prefer those that provide long-term benefits. Heating control systems allow the boiler to operate efficiently with low gas consumption, helping homeowners save. The study was conducted in August 2023 on a representative sample of homeowners from Poland, the Czech Republic, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary.

