Tanczos Barna: "The first version of the state budget will be ready by January 27"

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Finance, Tanczos Barna, stated yesterday in an interview with Kossuth Radio, quoted by the Maszol publication, that the Ciolacu government will finalize the first version of the state budget by January 27, without resorting to tax increases, and reiterated that the measures taken through the trenulet ordinance are strictly aimed at reducing public spending and ensuring financial stability.

According to the cited sources, Tanczos Barna said: "Romania needs a more flexible and efficient state. We have already taken the first measures by limiting public costs, and by the end of January we will present a first version of the budget, which will be subject to approval by the coalition and Parliament. Economic stability is our priority. Developing the tax collection system, joining the Schengen area and reducing trade imbalances are essential to achieving this objective."

The finance minister said that the budget deficit target for the end of 2025 is 7% of GDP and that no new taxes will be introduced to facilitate the achievement of this target. However, Tanczos Barna drew attention to the risks associated with the increase in imports, which could increase the country's trade deficit.

He stressed that Romania's gold and foreign exchange reserves are at a record level, which provides a solid foundation for the future. "These reserves and recent measures, such as wage increases, strengthen the country's economic stability. The direction we are heading is right, and Romania has the necessary resources to face the current challenges," Tanczos Barna added.

In the same interview, the finance minister discussed the tense political context and the challenges of the current governing coalition. He stated that, despite divergences within the social democratic and liberal parties, Crin Antonescu remains the only viable option to lead the coalition. "It is urgent to set the date of the presidential elections, to make a quick decision and to ensure the stability of the country, both domestically and internationally," said Minister Tanczos Barna.