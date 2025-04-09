Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Tech giants dragged down the US stock market in the first quarter

A.V.
English Section / 9 aprilie

Tech giants dragged down the US stock market in the first quarter

Versiunea în limba română

Even before the massive stock sales that took place on world stock exchanges last Thursday, following US President Donald Trump's "Liberation Day", 2025 was not a good year for US tech giants and their shareholders.

Recall that on "Liberation Day", April 2, the leader in the White House decided to impose customs duties of 20% on products imported from the European Union, 34% on those from China, 31% on those from Switzerland, 26% on India, 10% on the UK, 10% on Brazil. At the same time, Trump imposed customs duties of 46% on products imported from Vietnam, 49% on those from Cambodia, 37% on those from Bangladesh and 32% on those from Indonesia. The White House leader said any product entering the US would be taxed at least 10%. The measures announced by Trump have caused the so-called "Magnificent Seven" - the tech giants - to lose a trillion dollars in stock market capitalization this month. A Statista analysis shows that in the first quarter of 2025, tech giants Nvidia and Apple, which were the most valuable companies in the world for much of the past 12 months, became the biggest negative contributors to the poor performance of the S&P 500 stock index, dragging it down by 1.42 percentage points and 1.06 percentage points, respectively. That means the two companies accounted for more than half of the index's -4.27% negative return in the first quarter of the year, with other "Magnificent 7" stocks such as Tesla, Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet dragging the index down even further, according to the source cited.

Howard Silverblatt, senior index analyst at S&P Dow Jones Indices, says the IT and communications sectors, which are mostly technology companies, were responsible for 93.3% and 14.4%, respectively, of the S&P 500's -4.3% total return in the first quarter of 2025. Excluding companies in these two sectors, the index's return would have been positive, at 0.6%. Excluding the "Magnificent 7" would also have been enough to turn things around for the S&P 500, which, in the first quarter, would have delivered a 0.5% return without the world's largest and most well-known technology companies.

Washington Post: Elon Musk urged Trump to roll back tariffs imposed on April 2

Tesla CEO and US administration adviser Elon Musk tried to persuade President Donald Trump to drop his tariffs on imports, but ultimately failed to sway him, two sources told the Washington Post, cited by Reuters and dpa, Agerpres notes.

Musk personally urged the president to drop the move, which has rattled markets and drawn criticism from business leaders. In return, Trump has upped the ante and threatened to impose an additional 50% tariff on Chinese imports, on top of the 34% he announced last week.

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said in a statement quoted by the Washington Post that Trump "has assembled a remarkable team of talented and experienced people who come up with different ideas, knowing that President Trump is the one who makes the decision. When he makes a decision, everyone is rowing in the same direction to execute it."

Elon Musk called for "zero tariffs" between the United States and Europe in a virtual speech over the weekend at the congress of Italy's far-right ruling League party in Florence. Musk criticized the X network and Trump's economic adviser, Peter Navarro, posting a video of former conservative economist Milton Friedman praising free trade, while his brother Kimbal denounced the new tariffs on the same network, calling them a "permanent tax" on American consumers.

Although Tesla has less exposure to global supply chains than traditional automakers, analysts note that a reduction in consumption caused by the imposed tariffs could hurt demand for its vehicles.

South African-born billionaire Musk heads the new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), designed to restructure the state apparatus.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

09 aprilie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 09 aprilie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

BURSA

Dosar BURSA - America azi: Izolare, Polarizare, Reconfigurare Globală

Această ediţie specială, publicată sub egida ziarului BURSA, reuneşte într-un volum coerent o analiză aprofundată şi stratificată a celei mai spectaculoase reveniri politice din istoria Statelor Unite ale Americii: al doilea mandat al lui Donald J. Trump

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

09 aprilie
Ediţia din 09.04.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

08 Apr. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9772
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5556
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3084
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8053
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur440.1817

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale
leonidas-universitate.ro

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ccib.ro
energyexpo.ro
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb