The 50 Most Valuable Companies in the World in 2025

A.V.
English Section / 30 iulie

The 50 Most Valuable Companies in the World in 2025

Versiunea în limba română

Nvidia - Leader, with a Market Capitalization of Over $4 Trillion

For the first time in history, a sole chipmaker - Nvidia Corp. of the United States - is the most valuable company in the world. Its meteoric rise places it ahead of technology titans Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc., and even state-owned oil giant Saudi Aramco.

CompaniesMarketCap.com data, taken by visualcapitalist.com, brings to the fore the top 50 publicly traded companies by market value as of July 18, 2025, and at the top of the ranking we find Nvidia, with a valuation of $4.2 trillion at the time, more than the combined value of oil giants ExxonMobil Corp., Saudi Aramco and Chevron Corp.

According to the source, investors are betting that generative AI will remain the most demanding workload in data centers for years to come, and Nvidia's accelerators are still the preferred solution. However, Nvidia has had a difficult time in 2025. In April, the company's value fell to $2.3 trillion, but has since recovered strongly. According to the Motley Fool, Nvidia shares have benefited from two aspects: a general reduction in uncertainty about US tariffs as trade deals begin to be concluded, and solid financial results, namely revenue that doubled from the previous year.

Meanwhile, US giants Microsoft and Apple - which have had the largest market capitalizations in recent years - are now trailing GPU pioneer Nvidia.

According to the ranking, Microsoft is in second place, with a market capitalization of $3.8 trillion, followed by Apple, with $3.1 trillion. In places 4-10 are the following companies: Amazon.com Inc. (online retail, USA) - $2.4 trillion; Alphabet Inc. (technology, parent company of Google, USA) - $2.2 trillion; Meta Platforms Inc. (technology, owner of Facebook, USA) - $1.8 trillion; Saudi Aramco (crude oil, Saudi Arabia) - $1.6 trillion; Broadcom Inc. (technology, USA) - $1.3 trillion; TSMC (technology, Taiwan) - $1.2 trillion; Tesla Inc. (electric cars, US) - $1.1 trillion

America's dominance extends further

Among the world's top 50 companies by market value, 34 are American. Big Tech comfortably holds the top six spots, while giants like Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (investment) and Walmart Inc. (retail) also hold leading positions. Berkshire Hathaway is 11th with a market value of $1 trillion, followed by banking giant JPMorgan Chase with $801.5 billion. Walmart is 13th with $759.3 billion.

Financial heavyweights JPMorgan Chase and Visa Inc. (16th with $681.5 billion) complete America's footprint, showing that the country's economic scale - which includes chip manufacturing, cloud, e-commerce and consumer goods - remains unmatched.

Together, the top US companies exceed $30 trillion in market capitalization, more than any other region.

Europe and Asia, mixed presence

Asia contributes eight names to the list of the world's most valuable companies, led by Taiwan's TSMC, with $1.2 trillion, and China's Tencent, with just under $600 billion, the source notes.

South Korea's Samsung and a group of Chinese state-backed banks keep the region in check, but only TSMC is in the global top 10.

Europe has eight companies in the top 10, including French luxury fashion houses Hermès (35th, with $288.6 billion) and LVMH (40th, with $273.6 billion), pharmaceutical companies Novo Nordisk (Denmark, 34th, with $289.7 billion) and Roche (Switzerland, 44th, with $258.9 billion). Dutch semiconductor leader ASML remains essential to the industry's supply chain, with a valuation of $290 billion (33rd). However, the continent's absence from the "trillion-dollar club” highlights how digital platforms - and their outsized valuations - are heading towards the United States, according to the source cited.

Is Nvidia Worth Its $4 Trillion Valuation?

By all other financial fundamentals, Nvidia is the smallest of the Big Tech companies. Its revenue in fiscal 2025 was $115 billion, double what it was in 2024. But Apple made nearly $100 billion in profit two years ago, according to the source, who notes, "Why has Nvidia gained so much momentum compared to its more established Big Tech competitors?”

The answer is simple: The momentum reflects what investors believe the company can do in the future, not what it has done in the past. Its chip business is seen as fundamental to the next wave of technological innovation, and there is great optimism about its potential for future growth as demand for artificial intelligence services increases.

But this optimism also carries a high risk: the valuation is only justified if Nvidia can maintain its current trajectory and successfully manage competition, the maturing AI infrastructure, and potential regulatory hurdles.

