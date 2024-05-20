Versiunea în limba română

Starting from July 2024, Romania and the Republic of Moldova will host the Secretariat of the Monitoring Group of the Bologna Process, the most extensive voluntary intergovernmental cooperation, which brings together 49 member states and the European Commission, together with advisory members, the Minister of Education, Ligia, announced last week Deca. According to the minister, the Bologna Secretariat will be based in Bucharest and will be composed of Romanian experts and experts from the Republic of Moldova, who will support the activity of the Bologna Follow-Up Group (BFUG) and the BFUG substructures, in order to ensure greater coherence of the systems of higher education in Europe. According to the Deca League: "I am happy for this opportunity that Romania has in consolidating its position within the European community, all the more so since between 2010 and 2012 I had the honor of coordinating the team of the Bologna Secretariat. I will continue, together with experts in the field, efforts both for the promotion of a quality education, fair and coherent, adapted to the needs and academic staff, as well as for the facilitation of international mobility". The Minister also claimed that in 2027, Romania together with the Republic of Moldova will organize the Ministerial Conference of the European Higher Education Area in Iasi and Chisinau.