THE BURSA VIDEOCONFERENCE: "ANTI-COVID-19 VACCINATION: RECOMMEDNATIONS AND PRECAUTIONS'' / ANDREEA-ANAMARIA MOLDOVAN, STATE SECRETARY IN THE MINISTRY OF HEALTHCARE:"The biggest challenge at this time isthe availability of the vaccine"

The anti-Covid vaccination is an ongoing hope to be able to resume our normal life as we wish, says Andreea-Anamaria Moldovan, Secretary of State in the Ministry of Health. However, she states that normal life must continue to be burdened by a greater care that we have learned to take, doubled by the precautions that we have learned to follow and which we have often adopted instinctively.

"The challenges of vaccination against Covid are extremely high. We started with suspicions and a series of fake news about vaccines. In addition to fake news, there was also lower compliance with vaccination. A compliance that I notice is slightly higher, because people are starting to get braver when it comes to vaccination. I've also noticed a new theme, because we are talking about a vaccine with a technology that has not been used so far and that fact has instilled some uncertainty. There is a constant challenge when it comes to the type of vaccines available, the similarities and differences between them, the choice of one or the other.

There are additional challenges that come on top of each other and that do not leave room for respites but that must be clarified in time.

The biggest challenge at the moment is the availability of the vaccine, which is rather low, but we hope to be able to overcome that in the next period", says state secretary Andreea Ana-Maria Moldovan.

She claims that after vaccinating 70% of the population we will reach the herd immunity that will protect us and allow us to resume our lives under normal conditions.