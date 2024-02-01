Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The capital will host the Odessa International Literature Festival

O.D.
English Section / 1 februarie

The capital will host the Odessa International Literature Festival

Versiunea în limba română

Culture unites, and in this field collaboration between states is much easier. The 9th edition of the Odesa International Literature Festival will be hosted by Romania this year, the event will take place between February 22 and 25, at the Goethe-Institut Bucharest headquarters. According to the organizers: "Next month, Bucharest will be the host of the Odesa International Literature Festival, a traditional literary event initiated in 2015 which, due to the war, in the last two years has become an itinerant project: in 2023 it took place in Georgia , in Batumi, and this year it takes place in the Romanian capital''. Thus, between February 22 and 25, at the Goethe-Institut Bucharest headquarters, literature lovers will have the opportunity to meet important names of the contemporary international literary world. Ukrainian writers Iia Kiva, Yuri Vînîciuk and Vasîl Mahno, Philip Sands from Great Britain, Olivier Guez from France, Daniel Kehlmann and Norman Ohler from Germany, Karl-Markus Gauss from Austria, Ariane von Graffenried and Jonas Luscher from Switzerland and Ilaria Gaspari from Italy they will be able to be watched by literature lovers in public readings and debates. They are joined by top names in Romanian literature today, such as Nora Iuga, Dan Sociu, Nichita Danilov and Radu Vancu. The program brings together 19 events that will take place both in the physical presence of the writers and through their online participation. Among the topics covered in this year's edition of the Odessa International Literature Festival are the future of Europe, the freedom of the writer, of writing and the power of words to fight against barbarism, the literary relations between the countries of the Black Sea region, the organizers announce.

Ukrainian literature will be the subject of a worldwide reading on February 24 to mark two years since the outbreak of war. On this occasion, poems signed by the Ukrainian writers Viktoria Amelina and Maksîm Krîvţov, both of whom disappeared during the war, will also be read, the quoted source says. Ulrich Schreiber, co-founder and co-director of the Odesa International Literature Festival said: "I am glad that we can host in Bucharest the 9th edition of the Odesa International Literature Festival, to demonstrate solidarity with Ukraine, including through the world reading from February 24, and to support literary relations in the Black Sea region. As in previous years, we managed to attract outstanding writers to the guest list. I am looking forward to the start of the event, especially the opening speech of the writer Radu Vancu, who will talk about the importance of literature, especially in times of war. I would like to thank the Jan Michalski Foundation and the partner cultural institutes, especially the Goethe Institute from Bucharest, the host of the event."

Readings and debates within the festival will take place in English, Ukrainian and Romanian. Public access to the event is free.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 01 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

01 februarie
Ediţia din 01.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

31 Ian. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5962
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.3190
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8235
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur301.0282

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
ahkawards.ro
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
taxeu.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb