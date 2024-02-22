Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The French Film Festival, in 13 cities in our country

O.D.
English Section / 22 februarie

The French Film Festival, in 13 cities in our country

Versiunea în limba română

The cultural ties between Romania and France remain very close. The French Institute in Romania is organizing, in the year of its centenary, the 28th edition of the French Film Festival. The festival will take place between March 21 and 31 in Bucharest and in 12 other cities in the country: Cluj-Napoca, Timisoara, Iasi, Arad, Brasov, Brăila, Constanta, Craiova, Sfântu Gheorghe, Sibiu, Suceava and Târgu Mureş. The general theme of the festival this year is "Vertiges - vertigo and its variations in cinema". Julien Chiappone-Lucchesi, the general director of the French Institute in Romania, said: "The 27 films from the festival will be screened in our cinema, Elvire Popesco, and, depending on the programming possibilities, in twelve other cities in Romania, thanks to our extraordinary partners. In the year of our centenary, we are renewing ourselves and offering the Romanian public, in all its diversity, all the reasons to continue following us, as it has done, faithfully, since the beginning of the festival. Moreover, I would I would like to emphasize that this year the festival is consolidating its industry section dedicated to professionals in the field". One of the novelties of the festival is the "Mauvais genres" section, which includes a selection of French genre films (films de genre). During it, the public will be able to watch "Vincent doit mourir" by Stephan Castang, as well as the sci-fi animated film "Mars Express" by Jeremie Perin. Also, the festival hosts, for the first time, a session of films in virtual reality, organized in partnership with CINETic. The public is invited to immerse themselves in the universe created by five films that offer a variety of experiences in terms of theme, format and degree of interactivity. The films in the VR program are recommended for audiences over 12 years of age. In addition to the novelties of this edition, the festival also maintains its traditional sections: "Panorama of the films of the year", "Competition of young talents - feature film" and "Competition of young talents - short film".

The "Panorama" section will present the most important recent French titles, films that have enjoyed great success with the public and critics - "Le Regne Animal" by Thomas Cailley, "Une Annee Difficile" by Eric Toledano and Olivier Nakache, or "La Bête", the new film by Bertrand Bonello. The competition of young talents - feature film highlights, as every year, the debut films of young directors. They enter the race for the Public Prize, a scholarship of 1,000 euros offered by the French Institute in Romania. This edition's competition includes: "Rien a perdre", by Delphine Deloget, "Chien de la Casse" directed by Jean-Baptiste Durand, "Paula" directed by Angela Ottobah and "Ama Gloria" signed by Marie Amachoukeli. According to the organizers, the competition of young talents - short film presents to the Romanian public five films by young filmmakers who won the hearts of the audiences of festivals in France. A jury of young film critics will select the winner of the competition. The prize consists of a stay at the Residence de Poche of the French Institute in Romania in Bucharest - an ideal setting in which the winning filmmaker will be able to develop a feature film project. The French Film Festival is organized by the French Institute in Romania in Bucharest, Cluj-Napoca, Iaşi and Timisoara and co-organized by: Arad Municipal Culture Center, Braşov French Alliance, Cinefeel Brăila, "Jean Constantin" Multifunctional Educational Center for Youth Constanţa, Inspire Cinema Craiova, Arta by Cityplex Sfântu Gheorghe, the National Theater "Radu Stanca" Sibiu, the French Alliance Suceava, the Mureş County Museum and the Mureş County Council.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

22 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 22 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

22 februarie
Ediţia din 22.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

21 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9759
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6073
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2331
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8143
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur300.5443

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb