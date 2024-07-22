The government "discovers" the usefulness of the energy production capacities in the band

Versiunea în limba română

The increase in energy production in the strip, regardless of the source, represents "the discovery" of Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu and the members of the Energy Command in order to reduce blackouts and consumers to permanently benefit from electricity at reasonable prices. The finding made during last Friday's meeting comes after in the last 5 years, four of which were managed at the Ministry of Energy by the current MEP Virgil Popescu, several energy production capacities in the base band were closed or put into conservation of fossil sources, after there was no concern of the authorities for the realization of energy storage capacities from renewable sources and after in the spring of this year the SMR project from Doiceşti was suspended, for political reasons of the authorities from Bucharest, according to representatives of the American company NuScale.

Regarding the lack of energy storage capacities from renewable sources, according to the data of the National Energy Regulatory Authority (ANRE) from the 184 investment projects in energy production capacities from these sources, which will amount to 7045 Megawatt hours, capacities that have connection contracts concluded and building permits issued, only 10 have provided energy storage facilities.

Also on Friday, the Head of Government requested the identification of a standard format for the transmission/communication of electricity measurement data between distributors and suppliers in order to have a clearer picture of consumption and production needs and to reduce imbalances. Moreover, Marcel Ciolacu asked ANRE to analyze the price formation mechanism in order to protect the final consumer from market fluctuations.

A press release issued by the Government also states: "The Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of the Environment will present to the Government information on the status of energy investment projects - from production capacities, including hydropower projects with a high degree of execution, distribution, storage, etc. - and, in the event that difficulties are identified in their development, to take urgent decisions at the level of the Executive".

USR accuses the Government that, instead of concrete measures, with a visible and immediate effect, the "measure plan" proposed by the "command" to solve the energy crisis is a series of platitudes and measures, some of which are already operational. In a press release, the representatives of that political formation show: "Acceleration of investments in the production of stable energy, elimination of the practice of closing production capacities before putting others in place, acceleration of the implementation of projects with European money for the modernization and digitization of energy networks distribution - the measures proposed by the USR - are medium and long-term solutions that, surprisingly, PSD and PNL are now discovering. For years, the energy sector has been facing an acute lack of investment in production capacities, in transmission lines and in distribution, and PSD and PNL are the main ones responsible, given that for 10 years the PSD and PNL governments have enriched with the profits of energy companies".

Deputy Cristina Prună even accuses the Minister of Energy, Sebastian Burduja, that, instead of fulfilling his duties at the ministry, he suspended himself from the position of minister in order to appear in the electoral campaign in the Capital. Moreover, she warns that there is a danger that the new energy strategy that Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu announced at the end of last week will not be more than a simple scrap, "in which we will be told again that the state must do energy investments".