The Minister of Culture laments the state of heritage buildings

Versiunea în limba română

The Minister of Culture, Raluca Turcan, draws attention to the advanced state of decay in which there are many heritage buildings in Romania, which have a very high historical and cultural value. Turcan stated that the investments in the built heritage are very small, and the funding sources are almost non-existent: "Here I must admit that we are very bad. Dramatically close. We have heritage objectives, with an extraordinary cultural and historical charge, which are in a terrible state of disrepair. Some house cultural institutions, others are simply classified as historical monuments. Here, normally, who was at the helm of the ministry over time, I do not have a specific fault, I should have especially look at PNRR as a unique source of funding for heritage objectives (...) At the Ministry of Culture, there is no heritage investment project, except for one to create a laboratory for the analysis of heritage materials constructions resulting from demolished heritage buildings. It is very important, but unfortunately not enough." The Minister of Culture claims that some first emergency works on heritage buildings will be financed by the National Heritage Institute, through the National Restoration Program. Also, Turcan admits that he is considering the renegotiation of an agreement with the Development Bank of the Council of Europe in order to finance investment works in the cultural field.