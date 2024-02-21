Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
The Ministry of Finance launches a new offering of Fidelis government bonds

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 21 februarie

The Ministry of Finance launches a new offering of Fidelis government bonds

Versiunea în limba română

Subscriptions start today and end on March 1st

The annual interest rates are between 6% and 7% for tranches in lei, respectively 4% and 5% for those in euros

The securities will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Investors who want to buy Fidelis government bonds that will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) can do so starting today and until March 1, according to an order from the Ministry of Finance.

The offer is divided into five installments, two in euros and three in lei - which also includes one for blood donors. For installments in lei, the Ministry of Finance offers a fixed interest rate of 6% in the case of the issue with maturity in March 2025, respectively an annual interest of 6.75% in the case of the issue with maturity in 2027.

In the case of the installment of blood donors, the maturity is one year and the interest is 7%.

The offer takes place in a period of high inflation, but which shows signs of deceleration. For the first quarter of this year, the BNR forecasts an inflation of 6.5%, which will drop to 4.7% in the fourth quarter, respectively 3.5% in the last part of next year.

For the euro tranches of the Fidelis offer starting today, the interest rates are 4% for securities with a maturity of one year and 5% annually for those with a maturity of five years. According to the latest estimates, the European Central Bank indicates inflation of 2.7% this year, which will drop to 2.1% in 2025 and 1.9% in 2026.

The nominal value of a Fidelis title is 100 lei, respectively 100 euros. The securities will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange on March 7. Through the last Fidelis issue concluded in December last year, Finances collected almost 2.5 billion lei from the population.

In the process of underwriting Fidelis government securities, no commissions are charged by intermediary banks, and the income obtained, both from interest and from capital gains, are non-taxable.

