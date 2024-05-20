The "nofake" platform, launched by the Ministry of Research

Versiunea în limba română

The fight against false information requires concrete measures. Romanian citizens can report the inappropriate content they see on social networks on the "#nofake" platform, announced the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan. According to MCID, the platform can be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization. Minister Bogdan Ivan made some clarifications related to this approach: "The #nofake platform will function as a contact point for the analysis requests that Romanians make regarding digital forgeries, derogatory content, disinformation and online manipulations. I thank our partners from private environment - Google, Meta and TikTok - have managed to implement very effective systems by which a substantial part of the deepfake content is blocked even before publication. This new reporting mechanism will work complementary to the efforts so far and with the possibility that each social network already offers, through its own reporting tools. The #nofake platform will ensure the rapid reporting and analysis of those few materials that could pass the filters implemented by each individual social network ". The platform functions as a temporary reporting channel in 2024 and aims to ensure the integrity of democratic elections, both at the local, national and presidential levels, as well as at the European level.