Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The "nofake" platform, launched by the Ministry of Research

O.D.
English Section / 20 mai

The "nofake" platform, launched by the Ministry of Research

Versiunea în limba română

The fight against false information requires concrete measures. Romanian citizens can report the inappropriate content they see on social networks on the "#nofake" platform, announced the Minister of Research, Innovation and Digitization, Bogdan Ivan. According to MCID, the platform can be accessed on the website of the Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization. Minister Bogdan Ivan made some clarifications related to this approach: "The #nofake platform will function as a contact point for the analysis requests that Romanians make regarding digital forgeries, derogatory content, disinformation and online manipulations. I thank our partners from private environment - Google, Meta and TikTok - have managed to implement very effective systems by which a substantial part of the deepfake content is blocked even before publication. This new reporting mechanism will work complementary to the efforts so far and with the possibility that each social network already offers, through its own reporting tools. The #nofake platform will ensure the rapid reporting and analysis of those few materials that could pass the filters implemented by each individual social network ". The platform functions as a temporary reporting channel in 2024 and aims to ensure the integrity of democratic elections, both at the local, national and presidential levels, as well as at the European level.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

20 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 20 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

20 mai
Ediţia din 20.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
eximbank.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

17 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9751
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5879
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0460
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8059
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.6538

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
ccib.ro
tophotelconference.ro
mastercommunications.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb