The production of electric cars, "attacked" by pirates

The production of modern means of transport suffers because of ... pirates. It seems hard to believe this in the 21st century, but that's just the way it is. An industrial giant is facing supply problems because some rebels have blocked traffic on one of the most important shipping routes. Tesla has largely halted production at its factory near Berlin due to supply chain disruptions caused by the Red Sea attacks, the American electric vehicle manufacturer confirmed, DPA reports. "Due to the lack of components, we are forced to suspend vehicle production at the factory in Berlin, Brandenburg, between January 29 and February 11, except for some sub-areas," the company announced in a statement. Production at the unit in Grunheide, a suburb of Berlin, will fully resume on February 12, says Tesla, which did not give details about the missing components. Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea have forced major shipping companies to avoid the Suez Canal, the fastest sea route between Asia and Europe, through which about 12% of the world's maritime traffic passes. Shipping giants Maersk and Hapag-Lloyd have decided to send their ships on longer and more expensive routes, around the Cape of Good Hope. This route adds 10 days to the duration of a trip between Asia and Northern Europe, as well as an extra million dollars in fuel consumption.