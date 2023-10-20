The pulse of the street

Versiunea în limba română

Without being a doctor, I like to take the pulse of people and the streets. Sometimes I succeed, sometimes I don't. According to my personal schedule, I was supposed to go to the theater. In the end, I just walked because one of the actors fell ill, and the performance was canceled. From Unirii Square to University Square, I felt like I was in a major European capital. The place was full of Asians who were delivering goods, selling at various bakeries, shops, strolling, filming, talking, and passing the time. They were calm and going about their business. The information from far and wide might panic me, but the reality on the ground can calm me down. I don't lean to any extreme. I go with my thoughts.

A gentleman, who appeared to be of Asian descent (I can't specify where he was from), asked me to take a photo together.

Just like that.

I had a similar experience some time ago (maybe I have the typical face of a European from the early 21st century). Fortunately, I noted the incident on a social network, so I remember it exactly: "I was standing in line at a store with a juice box in my hand. Why? Apple juice. A Vietnamese man (whom I recognized from when I took photos of some scaffolding at a love-struck building) kept getting close to me with a phone in one hand and a beer in the other. He explained that he was in a live call with his family in Vietnam. He was smiling broadly, and he couldn't stop saying "ma frendi,' pointing the phone screen at me. I saw his family, a lady, and several teenagers, including one with black cream on his face. I noticed I was in the frame. "Ma best frendi, Romania,' he conveyed so I could understand. He gestured for us to clink our boxes. "Party,' the Vietnamese man said. I laughed at the tragically comical situation. His family was delighted that I had a beard, and they indicated it through suggestive signs. We paid, left, and I understood that the "party' was over. I went home, and he continued discussing with those back home. I continued my peaceful walk through the center of the capital and among memories. We are human beings, until proven otherwise!"