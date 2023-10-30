The Romanian National Football Team to play the decisive match for euro 2024 qualification in Hungary

Versiunea în limba română

The series of events related to the dates and location of Israel's matches in the Euro 2024 qualification group has concluded. The Romanian national football team will play the decisive match for qualification in Hungary. Israel will play its last two home matches in Hungary in the Euro 2024 qualifiers against Switzerland and Romania, as announced by the Israeli Football Association (IFA). The matches will be held outside of Israel due to the ongoing armed conflict in Gaza, which led UEFA to suspend all scheduled matches in the country due to safety concerns. These two matches will take place on November 15th and 18th, with Israel playing two more games in Group I of the qualifiers next month, away against Kosovo on November 12th and Andorra on November 21st, resulting in a total of four matches in the span of ten days. The IFA stated in a press release that the city and stadium in Hungary for the matches against Switzerland and Romania have not been decided yet.

In addition to the match against Israel, Romania still has to play against Switzerland on November 21st in Bucharest. Currently, Romania leads the group with 16 points from 8 matches played. Switzerland (15 points) and Israel (11 points) are the closest contenders, with one and two games less played, respectively.