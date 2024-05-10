Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The top of domestic universities, presented by the Ministry of Education

O.D.
English Section / 10 mai

The top of domestic universities, presented by the Ministry of Education

Versiunea în limba română

University charts arouse many passions. The ambitions are very high and at this level all the actors involved want a position on the podium. The Babeş-Bolyai University of Cluj-Napoca, the University of Bucharest and the Politehnica University of Bucharest occupy the first three places in the 2023 National Metaranking of higher education institutions published by the Ministry of Education. The fourth place is occupied by the "Carol Davila" University of Medicine and Pharmacy from Bucharest, the fifth place by the "Iuliu Haţieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy from Cluj-Napoca, and the sixth place by the "Transilvania" University from Braşov. In seventh place is the "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University from Iaşi, in eighth place is the West University from Timisoara, in ninth place is the Academy of Economic Studies in Bucharest, and in tenth place is the Technical University of Cluj-Napoca. According to the Ministry of Education, the National Metaranking is a mechanism for evaluating and ranking Romanian universities, based on the analysis of international university rankings recognized globally by the International Ranking Expert Group, Inventory of International Rankings (IREG). The top 10 universities in Romania in 2023 is similar to the one in 2022, being occupied by comprehensive, technical and medical universities. "Metaranking is a precise and impartial analysis tool, which promotes the fair allocation of university research funding based on proven performance and the identification of needs to achieve and sustain excellence in education and research", informed the Ministry of Education. According to the cited source, the specific objectives of the National Metaranking aim to identify high-performing higher education institutions in terms of scientific activity and their contribution to the international academic community, reflected by their presence in the most important international rankings of European and Western universities, as well as the ranking them based on the score obtained following the application of the standardized methodology related to the national metaranking exercise. It also aims to provide an adequate analysis tool for national academic management, a tool as objective and transparent as possible that can be used to obtain a clearer and more comprehensive vision of the impact of Romanian universities within the international academic community and taking more informed and more efficient decisions regarding the financing of research in higher education institutions.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

10 mai

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 10 mai

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

10 mai
Ediţia din 10.05.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
APA NOVA
hidroelectrica.ro
danescu.ro
boromir.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

09 Mai. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9753
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6364
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.0974
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7883
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur343.9627

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
domeniileostrov.ro
tophotelconference.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
everythinghr.live
hipo.ro
ebcon.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb