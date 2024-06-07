Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

The University of Bucharest, the first in the country in terms of graduate employability

O.D.
English Section / 7 iunie

Photo source: facebook/unibuc.ro

Photo source: facebook/unibuc.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The University of Bucharest is the first university in Romania in terms of graduate employability results and reputation among employers, according to the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025, one of the best-known rankings in the academic world. According to the educational institution, the University of Bucharest remains in the top of the most important universities in the ranking this year. Thus, for the indicator that aims at the results of graduate employability, the University of Bucharest is positioned in the first 235 universities in the world out of 1,503 institutions that were included in this year's ranking, while for the indicator that aims at reputation among employers, the University of Bucharest ranks 462 internationally. According to UB: "The general ranking of the QS World University Rankings 2025 places the University of Bucharest in the range of 801 - 850. In addition to the University of Bucharest, there are 12 other Romanian universities in the ranking. Of these, five are members of the University Consortium, the University" Babeş-Bolyai" from Cluj-Napoca (781 - 790), "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University from Iasi (1201 - 1400), West University from Timisoara (1201 - 1400), University of Craiova (1401+) and "Lucian Blaga" from Sibiu (1401+)". The QS World University Rankings, now in its 21st edition, offers, annually, starting from nine performance indicators, a hierarchy of the most important higher education institutions in the world. Having different proportions when calculating the final score, the nine indicators aim at academic reputation, reputation among employers, share of students per faculty, number of citations per faculty, share of international teaching staff, share of international students, involvement in international research networks/partnerships, employability students and the performance of sustainability actions.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

07 iunie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 07 iunie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

07 iunie
Ediţia din 07.06.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

ECO-ECONOMIE

Suplimentul BURSA ECO-ECONOMIE
APA NOVA
e-infra.ro
eximbank.ro
fngcimm.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

06 Iun. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9763
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5740
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1297
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8466
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur347.0821

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
thediplomat.ro
32.aicps.ro
roenergy.eu
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb