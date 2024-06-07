The University of Bucharest, the first in the country in terms of graduate employability

Versiunea în limba română

The University of Bucharest is the first university in Romania in terms of graduate employability results and reputation among employers, according to the latest edition of the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings 2025, one of the best-known rankings in the academic world. According to the educational institution, the University of Bucharest remains in the top of the most important universities in the ranking this year. Thus, for the indicator that aims at the results of graduate employability, the University of Bucharest is positioned in the first 235 universities in the world out of 1,503 institutions that were included in this year's ranking, while for the indicator that aims at reputation among employers, the University of Bucharest ranks 462 internationally. According to UB: "The general ranking of the QS World University Rankings 2025 places the University of Bucharest in the range of 801 - 850. In addition to the University of Bucharest, there are 12 other Romanian universities in the ranking. Of these, five are members of the University Consortium, the University" Babeş-Bolyai" from Cluj-Napoca (781 - 790), "Alexandru Ioan Cuza" University from Iasi (1201 - 1400), West University from Timisoara (1201 - 1400), University of Craiova (1401+) and "Lucian Blaga" from Sibiu (1401+)". The QS World University Rankings, now in its 21st edition, offers, annually, starting from nine performance indicators, a hierarchy of the most important higher education institutions in the world. Having different proportions when calculating the final score, the nine indicators aim at academic reputation, reputation among employers, share of students per faculty, number of citations per faculty, share of international teaching staff, share of international students, involvement in international research networks/partnerships, employability students and the performance of sustainability actions.