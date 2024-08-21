Theme camp for military students

Versiunea în limba română

Summer is the period of camps dedicated to students and pupils. Approximately 140 students from higher education institutions with a military, police and intelligence profile in the country, who obtained outstanding results in the education process, are participating in this period in the "Proud of Romanian Values" camp, organized in the Geoagiu Bai resort by the Ministry Family, Youth and Equal Opportunities. The Minister of Family, Natalia Intotero, was present at the official opening of the camp, who declared that the purpose of this project is to show people how important it is to love our country and respect our national values, but also to encourage young people to embraces a military career: "It is the first time that such a camp is organized. Its purpose is to make everyone aware once again how important it is to love our country, to respect our national values, to respect those who have chose such a military career, regardless of the weapon they chose, and to encourage as many young people as possible to embrace such a career (...) And I think it is still a very important moment for each of us to love and respect our country, as our ancestors did with great dignity".

Natalia Intotero highlighted the fact that this year marks the 200th anniversary of the birth of Avram Iancu, one of the points in the program set by the organizers being a visit to the Pantheon of the Motilors in Şebea, where the tomb of the national hero is located, as well as the gorun lui Horea, one of the leaders of the Revolt from 1784. The program of the camp is varied in which the participants will be able to discover some of the historical and cultural monuments of Hunedoara county, starting with the two ancient capitals - Sarmizegetusa Regia and Ulpia Traiana Sarmizegetusa, and continuing with visits to the Corvinor Castle or the Prislop Monastery - place of pilgrimage for Romanians to the grave of Father Arsenie Boca. the president of Hunedoara County Council, Laurenţiu Nistor, said: "I am proud that the best students, from seven military academies, have the opportunity to be guests of Hunedoara county. I congratulate, first of all, the minister for taking the initiative for this camp to take place in Hunedoara county. Young people will have the opportunity to learn many things about our county, about our history and about the genesis of the Romanian people." The Ministry of the Family organized, this summer, several camps, among which one is dedicated to the children of Romanians from the diaspora, for Olympic students, but also camps for students and children with social problems.