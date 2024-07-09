Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
University infrastructure: 256 million lei for modernization works

O.D.
English Section / 9 iulie

Photo source: facebook / Ligia Deca

Photo source: facebook / Ligia Deca

Versiunea în limba română

Investments in education are investments in the future. The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, signed several contracts in Cluj, with a total value of 256 million lei, for the modernization of the university infrastructure. The minister specified: "I have just signed, in Cluj-Napoca, in the presence of the mayor Emil Boc, the first contracts for the modernization of the university infrastructure for students. The 256 million lei are allocated for the construction or renovation of dormitories, canteens and meeting spaces recreation dedicated to students from the following higher education institutions: University of Agricultural Sciences and Veterinary Medicine from Cluj-Napoca, Technical University from Cluj-Napoca, "Iuliu Haţieganu" University of Medicine and Pharmacy from Cluj-Napoca, "1 December 1918" University from Alba Iulia, University of Oradea, "Lucian Blaga" University from Sibiu, "George Emil Palade" University of Medicine, Pharmacy, Sciences and Technology from Târgu Mures, "Nicolae Bălcescu" Land Forces Academy from Sibiu, "Babeş-Bolyai" University from Cluj-Napoca". According to the minister, the modernization of universities is done in order to have a fair academic space: "Increasing participation in university studies and combating dropout among students were some of the main priorities in my mandate as minister. These newly built or modernized places will increase the capacity of the dormitories and student canteens. Along with the recreational spaces built, we will ensure better conditions for a greater number of students who come from disadvantaged backgrounds. I wish success to all those who have ongoing projects I remind you that we still have a call for projects open at the Ministry of Education, also for the development of university infrastructure, until July 26, so I encourage you to continue submitting projects".

The Minister of Education, Ligia Deca, paid a visit to Cluj county, on the occasion of the signing of the 13 financing contracts for the modernization of the university infrastructure for students, worth 256 million lei, and the signing of the contracts for the modernization and construction of some green schools in Cluj-Napoca.

Comanda carte

