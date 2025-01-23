Unpublished: Maha Kumbh Mela, the largest religious gathering in the world

Large religious gatherings are still very popular in certain regions of the globe. India has kicked off one of the grandest religious events on the planet - Maha Kumbh Mela or the Great Pitcher Festival, a sacred Hindu celebration that brings together millions of believers in the city of Prayagraj, in the state of Uttar Pradesh. The festival attracts over 400 million participants over six weeks, being considered the largest gathering of humanity.

• Diving in the sacred rivers: an act of purification

The main event of the festival is the immersion in the sacred waters of the confluence of the three rivers - Ganges, Yamuna and Saraswati. According to Hindu beliefs, this holy bath absolves people of sins and offers them salvation from the cycle of life and death. The festival has its roots in an ancient legend, in which the god Vishnu captured a golden pitcher containing the nectar of immortality. Four drops of this nectar fell to the ground, in the cities of Prayagraj, Haridwar, Ujjain and Nashik, which host the festival on a rotating basis.

• Temporary city on the banks of the rivers

To cope with the huge influx of pilgrims, authorities have transformed an area of 4,000 hectares into a temporary city, equipped with 150,000 tents, 145,000 toilets, 3,000 kitchens and 99 parking spaces. Consuming more energy than 100,000 city apartments in a month, the Kumbh Mela benefits from 450,000 new electrical connections. The Indian Railways has also introduced 98 special trains and will run 3,300 additional trips to ferry pilgrims, supplementing the regular trains reaching Prayagraj.

• Unprecedented security and public health measures

The festival is being guarded by around 40,000 police and cybercrime experts, who are using an advanced surveillance network powered by artificial intelligence to manage the huge crowd. Authorities have also prepared a robust emergency response system, including 125 road ambulances, seven river ambulances and air ambulances. "The safety and security of pilgrims is our priority," said Prashant Kumar, the Uttar Pradesh police chief.

• Cultural and political significance

The Maha Kumbh Mela is not only a spiritual event but also an important platform for promoting Hindu culture. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has stressed the importance of the festival, saying, "I am fortunate to host one of the most auspicious Hindu festivals in my state." The event is seen as a test of the authorities' ability to organize and manage an unprecedented gathering.

The government has allocated 64 billion rupees ($765 million) for this year's event and has promoted the festival at international tourism exhibitions, inviting foreign representatives. In the political context, a successful Maha Kumbh could consolidate the influence of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who use cultural and religious symbols to mobilize the Hindu base.

• A festival with challenges and controversies

While the festival is a demonstration of Hindu tradition and faith, it is not without controversy. In 2021, the Modi government was criticized for holding the Kumbh Mela during a severe spike in COVID-19 cases, a decision that was seen as politically motivated. This year, the authorities are determined to make the Maha Kumbh Mela an example of impeccable organization and respect for ancient traditions. The Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 is not only a celebration of spirituality, but also a huge logistical challenge, highlighting India's ability to host one of the largest events in human history.