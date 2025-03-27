World Athletics introduces test to check eligibility of female athletes in women's competitions

Versiunea în limba română

The International Association of Athletics Federations (World Athletics) has announced that it will implement a swab test to determine whether an athlete is biologically female. The measure aims to maintain the integrity of women's competitions and was considered the most appropriate solution after extensive consultations, according to the federation's president, Sebastian Coe.

• A measure to protect women's sport

Sebastian Coe stressed that the test is essential to maintaining fairness in women's athletics: "It's not just about talking about the integrity of women's sport, it's about ensuring it." World Athletics' decision comes in the context of controversies surrounding the participation of athletes with differences in sexual development (DSD) or transgender women in women's competitions.

• Test considered less invasive

The new buccal swab test was chosen because it is considered less intrusive than other methods of verifying biological sex. According to World Athletics, it will help enforce regulations on the participation of athletes with high testosterone levels. Since 2018, the federation's regulations have required athletes with DSD to reduce their testosterone levels through hormone treatment in order to compete in the women's category. Coe said the new policy is well-founded and can withstand potential legal challenges. However, the measure could spark new debates in the world of sport about equity and inclusion. While the test was not considered intrusive by World Athletics officials, it remains to be seen how it will be received by athletes and the international sporting community.