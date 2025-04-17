2024 floods, the worst for Europe in the last decade

Versiunea în limba română

Europe faced the most extensive floods in the last decade in 2024, with 30% of the continent's hydrographic network affected. According to a joint report by the Copernicus Climate Change Service and the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), the floods and torrential rains were fueled by climate change caused by the burning of fossil fuels, which contributes to rising global temperatures and the intensification of extreme weather events.

• A devastating year

At least 335 people lost their lives in Europe due to floods in 2024, and more than 410,000 people were affected. Economic damage amounted to more than 18 billion euros. Western Europe was hit hardest, with 2024 among the wettest 10 years in the region since 1950. The most dramatic episodes included the floods in Valencia at the end of October, which killed 232 people, and Storm Boris, which brought record amounts of rainfall to Austria, Germany, Slovakia and the Czech Republic in September.

• Causes and context

Researchers point out that a warmer atmosphere can hold more moisture, which leads to more intense rainfall. In 2024, the level of water vapor in the atmosphere reached a historical high. Almost a third of Europe's river network recorded significant exceedances of flood thresholds, and 12% reached levels considered "severe".

In parallel, southeastern Europe experienced the longest heat wave ever recorded (13 days), and glaciers in Scandinavia retreated at an accelerated pace. In Eastern Europe, periods of heavy rain and drought followed one another.

• A continent in climate crisis

Europe remains the fastest-warming continent, and 2024 was the warmest year on record. The planet is now about 1.3°C warmer than pre-industrial times. However, the report also highlights positive news: 45% of the energy consumed in Europe in 2024 came from renewable sources, a historic record. Most European cities have also started to implement climate change adaptation plans.

Climate change is increasing the severity of extreme weather events, and the floods of 2024 are clear evidence of this. Scientists warn that every fraction of a degree increases the risk to lives, the economy and ecosystems. Solutions depend on a combination of carbon reduction, sustainable water management and smart urban planning that avoids building in areas at high risk of flooding.