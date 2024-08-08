Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

A 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite "landed" in a village

O.D.
English Section / 8 august

A 4.5 billion-year-old meteorite "landed" in a village

Versiunea în limba română

The sky continues to offer surprises for the inhabitants of the Blue Planet. Some are bigger, others smaller, in the form of "stones". The meteorite that crashed near Berlin earlier this year is about 4.5 billion years old and belongs to the rare class of aubrites, scientists announced in an article published this week in the journal Meteoritics & Planetary Science. The small asteroid 2024 BX1 started burning up as it entered Earth's atmosphere near Berlin. Fragments of it fell to the ground in the Havelland region of Brandenburg, which surrounds the German capital, and many of them were then collected by scientists and collectors. About 202 fragments weighing a total of 1.8 kilograms were found in fields near the villages of Ribbeck, Berge and Lietzow in Brandenburg, scattered over an area measuring 1.5 kilometers by 10 kilometers.

Scientists gave this meteorite the name "Ribbeck", after the village where most fragments were found. A study carried out by researchers from the Institute of Planetology at the University of Munster found that "Ribbeck" belongs to the extremely rare class of aubrites, which are meteorites rich in magnesium and silicon. The researchers also discovered that "Ribbeck" has a special status within this rare class, because it contains an exceptionally high proportion of feldspars, a mineral that is part of the silicate group. Researchers assume that the cosmic object from which "Ribbeck" came off is approximately 4.5 billion years old and comes from the Asteroid Belt between the planets Mars and Jupiter. The scientists also explained why the fragments of this meteorite smelled strongly of hydrogen sulfide, an odor similar to that of rotten eggs: chemical reactions between mineral phases and moisture, resulting from snow and thaw, cause that smell and changed the mineralogy the rocks.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

08 august

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 08 august

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

08 august
Ediţia din 08.08.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

07 Aug. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9766
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5613
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2886
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.7958
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.2238

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
hipo.ro
hipo.ro
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
prow.ro
aiiro.ro
oaer.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb