Adoption Fair at the "Grigore Antipa" Museum

O.D.
English Section / 24 octombrie

"Black Cat Day, celebrated on October 26 at the Antipa Museum, is dedicated to promoting adoption and eliminating superstitions related to these animals, supporting the idea that every cat deserves love and care, regardless of its color. The event includes an adoption fair, organized by the TNR Association, mini-conferences and workshops dedicated to cute felines", reports the Antipa Museum.

Animal lovers have a meeting point in the Capital this weekend. The "Grigore Antipa" National Museum of Natural History together with the TNR Association are organizing, on Saturday, Black Cat Day. "Black Cat Day, celebrated on October 26 at the Antipa Museum, is dedicated to promoting adoption and eliminating superstitions related to these animals, supporting the idea that every cat deserves love and care, regardless of its color. The event includes an adoption fair, organized by the TNR Association, mini-conferences and workshops dedicated to the cute felines," the Antipa Museum reports. "Although in the past the Egyptians worshipped cats, regardless of their color, and in the Middle Ages, in many cultures, black cats were bringers of luck, well-being and happiness, over the years, the reputation of dark-colored felines has taken a negative turn, being accused of everything that man could not logically explain. We invite you to the museum to dismantle all false beliefs related to these adorable animals! We are therefore waiting for you on Black Cat Day at Antipa, in as many numbers as possible at the museum!", the museum institution also reports. The program of activities includes: Two mini-conferences, from 11.30 - 12.00, respectively 13.00 - 13.30, held by Dr. Alexandru Iftime, during which visitors will learn information and curiosities about felines that live in the wild and near human homes, but also the truth behind the myths that accompany these special animals; A story-reading workshop, from 11:00 to 11:30, about beloved feline characters, supported by museum specialists; Between 2:00 and 3:00 pm, Ioana Dedea, teacher and volunteer of the TNR association, will talk to children about empathy, feline behavior and acceptance, and at the end of the meeting, the little ones will draw and color their favorite kittens and will receive a small surprise from the TNR association; Between 10:00 and 3:00 pm, representatives of the TNR association, dedicated to rescuing and placing stray cats for adoption in Bucharest, will offer children the opportunity to admire some black kittens in person, with "really lucky" visitors being able to go home with a pet.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

Ziarul BURSA

24 octombrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 24 octombrie

