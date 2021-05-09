ALERT/CORESPONDENŢĂ DE LA LONDRA (ORIGINALUL ÎN ENGLEZĂ URMAT DE TRADUCERE)U.K. Elections 2021

On May 6th the voters in the U.K.went to the polls. The were voting in a by-election.

In Teeside , the London mayor and other mayoral candidates the National Assembly.

In Wales and the crucial Assembly vote in Scotland and many local councils.

SCOTLAND

The most important of these was the election in Scotland where the Scottish National Party -the SNP- is seeking to gain sufficient seats to try to force Boris Johnson to grant a referendum.

Which they are convinced will result in Scotland leaving the United Kingdom to become an independant country.

The final results in Scotland were:

This was the fourth successive election where the SNP has won the most seats.

Whilst the Scottish National Party has no majority the Green Party always vote with them , so they and their leader are assured of a majority in any future vote fo independence. It now remains to be seen what Boris Johnson the Prime Minister will do to try to save the United Kingdom from breaking into pieces. Scottish independence may also encourage Wales and Northern Ireland to campaign for independence.

TEESIDE

It is extremely rare for a party in power in the U.K. to win in a bye election. So, the conservative victory in Teeside was a huge shock especially as it had been a Labour seat since it was constituted.

The candidate won by 6,940 votes polling 15,529 votes compared to 8,589 for Labour. This represented a 26% swing to the Conservatives an historic swing in the North of U.K.

LONDON MAYOR and regions

Sadiq Khan the Labour mayor of London was re-elected with 55.2% of the vote compared to 44.8%.

For Sean Bailey the Conservative candidate.

In the other mayoral seats all the present mayors kept their seats.

WELSH ASSEMBLY

In Wales the Labour party remains in power , this was the only good result in a very poor election.

For the Labour party with the Conservatives gaining many local council seats across England.

The results in the election for the Welsh Assembly were :-

LABOUR 30

CONSERVATIVE 16

PLAID CYMRU 13

LIBERAL DEMOCRAT 1

This is not nearly enough support for the Welsh party of independence -PLAID CYMRU to seek an Independence referendum.

More analysis will follow in the coming days.

BREAKING NEWS

As a consequences of the terrible result in Teeside and the local elections the Labour party leader has sacked his party Chairman Angela Raynor who is also Deputy Leader of the Labour Party .

TRADUCERE

Pe 6 mai, alegătorii din Marea Britanie s-au prezentat la urne. Au votat "by-election" (este o alegere folosită pentru ocuparea unui post care a devenit vacant între alegerile generale).

SCOŢIA

Alegerile din Scoţia au avut cea mai mare importanţă deoarece Partidul Naţional Scoţian-SNP- încearcă să obţină locuri suficiente pentru a-l obliga pe Boris Johnson să organizeze un referendum ceea ce sunt convinşi că va duce la părăsirea Scoţiei din Regatul Unit pentru a deveni o ţară independentă.

Aceasta a fost a patra alegere succesivă în care SNP a câştigat cele mai multe locuri.

În timp ce Partidul Naţional Scoţian nu are majoritate, Partidul Verde votează întotdeauna cu ei iar liderul lor este asigurat de o majoritate în orice vot viitor pentru independenţă. Rămâne de văzut acum ce va face premierul Boris Johnson pentru a încerca să salveze Regatul Unit de ruperea în bucăţi. Independenţa Scoţiei poate încuraja, de asemenea, Ţara Galilor şi Irlanda de Nord să militeze pentru independenţă.

Este extrem de rar ca un partid la putere din Marea Britanie să câştige la alegeri de revedere. Deci victoria în Teeside a fost un şoc imens.

Candidatul a câştigat cu 6.940 de voturi, având 15.529 de voturi, comparativ cu 8.589 pentru Labour. Acest lucru a reprezentat un plus de 26% pentru conservatori.

Sadiq Khan, primarul laburist din Londra, a fost reales cu 55,2% din voturi faţă de 44,8%

Pentru Sean Bailey, candidatul conservator.

În celelalte locuri, toţi primarii prezenţi şi-au păstrat locurile.

În Ţara Galilor, partidul laburist rămâne la putere, acesta a fost singurul rezultat bun la alegeri foarte slabe

Pentru partidul laburist, conservatorii au obţinut multe locuri de consiliu local în toată Anglia

Rezultatele alegerilor pentru Adunarea Galeză au fost:

MUNCA 30

CONSERVATIV 16

CYMRU PLAID 13

DEMOCRAT LIBERAL 1

Acest lucru nu este suficient de susţinut pentru ca partidul galeză de independenţă - PLĂDIT CYMRU să caute un Referendumul de independenţă

În următoarele zile vor urma mai multe analize.

ŞTIRI DE ULTIMĂ ORĂ

Ca o consecinţă a teribilului rezultat din Teeside, liderul partidului laburist l-a demis pe preşedintele partidului său, Angela Raynor, care este şi lider adjunct al Partidului Laburist.