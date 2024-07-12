Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Alexandru Combei, BRD Asset Management: "Hidroelectrica benefited from a favorable hydrological context throughout 2023"

Andrei Iacomi
English Section / 12 iulie

Alexandru Combei, BRD Asset Management: "Hidroelectrica benefited from a favorable hydrological context throughout 2023"

Versiunea în limba română

"Expectations regarding the implications of the Hidroelectrica listing were perhaps a bit higher"

"The company's dividend yield should fall to single-digit levels"

The Hidroelectrica IPO was a particularly important event for our market (it was the largest IPO in the region and will probably remain the largest in the local market for some time) that all participants have been waiting for a long time, says Alexandru Combei, CFA, Investment Director of BRD Asset Management.

"However, the expectations regarding the implications were perhaps a bit higher, especially regarding the impact on a possible transition of the stock market to emerging market status according to MSCI", added the Investment Director of BRD Asset Management.

In his opinion, the full glass of Hidroelectrirca's listing is given by the effervescence that the event generated locally, bringing new retail investors to the stock exchange for the first time, by the fact that we have a new large issuer, given that the stock exchange Our company currently suffers from a mismatch between demand and limited supply of liquid shares. "Hidroelectrica's listing initially increased the chances of a transition to emerging market status, considering the size and liquidity of the company, but as we move away from the IPO, the liquidity of the share decreases, one of the reasons being the fact that at the IPO, local investors, who are less active, they received a higher allocation compared to the external ones", pointed out Alexandru Combei.

"It is expected that a share will perform positively after the IPO, if it came to the market at a decent valuation"

According to BRD Asset Management's Chief Investment Officer, the upward trend in Hidro's share price since the listing is justified by several factors: 1) a share is generally expected to perform positively after the IPO, if it came to the market at a decent valuation ; 2) in the last twelve months there was a favorable context on foreign markets but also on the local market where the demand for shares (from local actors, both institutional and retail) exceeded the limited supply of liquid shares; 3) Hidroelectrica benefited from a favorable hydrological context throughout 2023 relative to the historical average, but especially at the level of 2022, which made a comparison of the financial results favorable.

"For electricity prices, the baseline assumption would be a modest decline, especially from the 2022/23 level"

According to the analyst, in the short term (a few months) the prospects for the price of the H2O share depend on the demand and supply of shares, and given that there is currently an important demand for shares from natural buyers, Hidroelectrica should have support.

"In the medium term (the next few years), the evolution of the action depends on the fundamentals, mainly on the evolution of the electricity price and electricity production. These two fundamentals are not very encouraging. As for production, it should fall slightly towards the historical average. For electricity prices, the baseline assumption (in the absence of another constraint on the natural gas market in Europe) would be a modest decline, especially from the 2022/23 level.

In this context, the dividend yield should also drop to single-digit levels", concluded Alexandru Combei.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

12 iulie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 12 iulie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

12 iulie
Ediţia din 12.07.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului
digi.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

11 Iul. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9749
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5873
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1059
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9053
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur351.4006

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
letapebytourdefrance.com
roenergy.eu
rommedica.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb