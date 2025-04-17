ANAF warns: beware of fake emails regarding tax refunds

Versiunea în limba română

The National Agency for Fiscal Administration (ANAF) has issued a warning regarding a new campaign of fake emails (email spoofing) circulating in the name of the institution. These messages inform recipients that they are "entitled to a refund due to overpayment of taxes", but are, in fact, fraud attempts.

• Safety recommendations

ANAF recommends that taxpayers not open these suspicious emails and, if they have done so, to avoid accessing attached documents or links in the message content. At the same time, the institution draws attention not to communicate personal or financial data and not to make payments to unknown recipients. In the event of an interaction with such fake emails or websites, taxpayers are urged to immediately report the incident to the competent authorities.

• What is "email spoofing"?

"Email spoofing" is a cyberattack method that forges the sender of an electronic message to appear as if it comes from a trusted source - such as ANAF. The aim is to trick the recipient into disclosing sensitive information or making fraudulent payments.

ANAF and the Ministry of Finance emphasize that the cybersecurity of institutions and taxpayers is treated with "particularly seriousness" and constitutes an absolute priority in their activity.