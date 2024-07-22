Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
"Anonymous", the films return to the Danube Delta

O.D.
English Section / 22 iulie

Photo source: festival-anonimul.ro

Photo source: festival-anonimul.ro

Versiunea în limba română

The "Anonymous" international film festival will bring to the village of Sfântu Gheorghe, from the Danube Delta, almost 30 films entered in the competitions of the event endowed with prizes worth a total of 6,000 euros. According to the organizers, the Anonymous Foundation and the FAMart association, the event is supported within a cultural project co-financed by the Ministry of Culture, the National Cinematography Center, the Tulcea County Council, the Union of Cinematographers from Romania and the Dacin Sara association and proposes to the interested public a first meeting on on August 1, at 8:30 p.m., in a club in Bucharest. During the festival that will take place between August 12-18, in the Danube Delta, the public will be able to see films premiered at internationally recognized profile events that have been appreciated by critics, will be able to enter into a dialogue with their directors and will vote for the best projections. The director of the festival, Miruna Berescu, said: "I think that over time I have formed a team between the selectors, my colleagues and me on the one hand and the audience from Anonimul, on the other. I would even call it a "working team » because, together with Ludmila Cvikova and Ionuţ Mareş, we work intensively to propose relevant, different films that allow us to talk about cinema together. But the public is also there, doing its duty to choose among the proposals ours, those films that moved them, intrigued them or spoke to them the most about cinema". Movie lovers can take a vacation that combines the useful with the pleasant and relaxing.

