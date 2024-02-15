Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Archaeological diagnosis, very important for builders

O.D.
English Section / 15 februarie

Archaeological diagnosis, very important for builders

Versiunea în limba română

The work of archaeologists has become very important for road builders. Archaeologists have dug in approximately 1,000 points on the route of the future Sibiu-Făgăraş highway to identify possible archaeological remains, the archaeological research being an essential step before the start of the works, announced the representatives of the Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) Braşov. Archaeologist Alin Gheorghe stated that the archaeological research started "in reverse", from lot IV to lot I and, so far, no important vestiges have been discovered, except for a potential site, "which will probably be dug when the builder will begin the actual works", "We are doing the archaeological diagnosis at the moment, in order to identify potential archaeological sites in the future. (...) We have reached almost 1,000 sections made so far and we will continue", stated the archaeologist Alin Gheorghe. The archaeological excavations consist of trenches several meters long, which are made at a distance of approximately 50 meters from each other. The archaeological research is carried out before the actual construction works and aims to adapt the technical project, in order to protect all the areas that have historical value, explained DRDP Braşov representatives. The Sibiu - Făgăraş A13 highway has a total length of 68 km, and its route starts near the Sibiu town of Boita and ends near the Municipality of Făgăraş - Brasov County. The Turkish company Makyol, which has already started the design for lot III, was appointed the winner of the tender for all four of its sections.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

15 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 15 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

15 februarie
Ediţia din 15.02.2024

Consultă arhiva ziarului

voiajor

Suplimentul BURSA voiajor
unnpr.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
raobooks.com
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

14 Feb. 2024
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9760
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.6505
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2387
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.8328
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur297.8986

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
targuldeturism.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2024 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb