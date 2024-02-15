Archaeological diagnosis, very important for builders

Versiunea în limba română

The work of archaeologists has become very important for road builders. Archaeologists have dug in approximately 1,000 points on the route of the future Sibiu-Făgăraş highway to identify possible archaeological remains, the archaeological research being an essential step before the start of the works, announced the representatives of the Regional Directorate of Roads and Bridges (DRDP) Braşov. Archaeologist Alin Gheorghe stated that the archaeological research started "in reverse", from lot IV to lot I and, so far, no important vestiges have been discovered, except for a potential site, "which will probably be dug when the builder will begin the actual works", "We are doing the archaeological diagnosis at the moment, in order to identify potential archaeological sites in the future. (...) We have reached almost 1,000 sections made so far and we will continue", stated the archaeologist Alin Gheorghe. The archaeological excavations consist of trenches several meters long, which are made at a distance of approximately 50 meters from each other. The archaeological research is carried out before the actual construction works and aims to adapt the technical project, in order to protect all the areas that have historical value, explained DRDP Braşov representatives. The Sibiu - Făgăraş A13 highway has a total length of 68 km, and its route starts near the Sibiu town of Boita and ends near the Municipality of Făgăraş - Brasov County. The Turkish company Makyol, which has already started the design for lot III, was appointed the winner of the tender for all four of its sections.