Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
EnglishEnglish Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
macroeconomie
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

AUR seeks alternative for presidential elections; Claudiu Târziu, the reserve candidate?

George Marinescu
English Section / 13 februarie

Photo source: Facebook/ Claudiu Tarziu

Photo source: Facebook/ Claudiu Tarziu

Versiunea în limba română

MEP Claudiu Târziu, president of the National Council of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), declared yesterday, on Digi 24, that the political party he is part of must prepare its own candidate for the presidential elections in May. Târziu's statement comes in the context of uncertainty regarding the candidacy of Călin Georgescu, the figure that AUR currently supports for this position and who risks being removed from the presidential race by the Constitutional Court of Romania, after the precedent created last fall when it blocked the candidacy of Diana Iovanovici-Şoşoacă.

Claudiu Târziu argued that the party must be prepared for any scenario and ensure the presence of a candidate who can enter the second round and win the elections. "We must be prepared to have a candidate who will enter the second round and win the presidential elections. This is my opinion and I think no one can contradict me," the AUR leader told the cited source.

His statements show a real concern regarding the possibility that Georgescu will be prevented from running, which is why Târziu believes that it is essential to have a backup plan.

We recall that AUR expressed its support for Călin Georgescu, whom it considers a "sovereignist, patriotic and conservative" candidate. In Claudiu Târziu's opinion, Georgescu would be the victim of an "abuse" by the authorities, an abuse that would not only affect him, but also the Romanian citizens who would like to vote for him. However, the AUR leader acknowledged that there are "quite numerous differences of opinion" between his political party and Călin Georgescu. One of the most significant differences is the position towards the European Union and NATO. "We are in favor of remaining in the EU and NATO, but we are determined to do what we can to make our presence in these alliances even more beneficial to Romanians and Romania," explained Claudiu Târziu.

Regarding his personal relationship with Călin Georgescu, Claudiu Târziu mentioned that they have not met in person for about two years. However, he has known Georgescu for several years, noting that he first met him at a monastery in northern Moldova in 2018. This statement raises some questions regarding the coordination between AUR and Georgescu, given the lack of recent direct interaction between the two. However, the party continues to support him, at least officially, despite these divergences of vision.

We note that, according to a statement made last Sunday by Claudiu Târziu and quoted by Antena 3, he would assume a possible candidacy for the presidential elections, if Georgescu is prevented from entering the elections. Târziu's candidacy on behalf of AUR is not excluded, especially since George Simion, the party leader, promised that he would not run in the presidential elections. This decision by Simion limits the party's options, making Claudiu Târziu's name increasingly relevant in the race for the Cotroceni Palace.

It remains to be seen whether Georgescu will be accepted in the race or whether AUR will have to promote another candidate. What is certain is that the party does not intend to remain without a representative in these crucial elections for its political future.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

CITEŞTE ŞI

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 13 februarie

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Comanda carte

Ziarul BURSA

13 februarie
Ediţia din 13.02.2025

Consultă arhiva ziarului
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

12 Feb. 2025
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9770
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.7980
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.2633
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.9687
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur444.7316

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
solarenergy-expo.ro
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu pe Pământ
The Kingdom of God on Earth
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2025 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb