AUR seeks alternative for presidential elections; Claudiu Târziu, the reserve candidate?

MEP Claudiu Târziu, president of the National Council of the Alliance for the Unity of Romanians (AUR), declared yesterday, on Digi 24, that the political party he is part of must prepare its own candidate for the presidential elections in May. Târziu's statement comes in the context of uncertainty regarding the candidacy of Călin Georgescu, the figure that AUR currently supports for this position and who risks being removed from the presidential race by the Constitutional Court of Romania, after the precedent created last fall when it blocked the candidacy of Diana Iovanovici-Şoşoacă.

Claudiu Târziu argued that the party must be prepared for any scenario and ensure the presence of a candidate who can enter the second round and win the elections. "We must be prepared to have a candidate who will enter the second round and win the presidential elections. This is my opinion and I think no one can contradict me," the AUR leader told the cited source.

His statements show a real concern regarding the possibility that Georgescu will be prevented from running, which is why Târziu believes that it is essential to have a backup plan.

We recall that AUR expressed its support for Călin Georgescu, whom it considers a "sovereignist, patriotic and conservative" candidate. In Claudiu Târziu's opinion, Georgescu would be the victim of an "abuse" by the authorities, an abuse that would not only affect him, but also the Romanian citizens who would like to vote for him. However, the AUR leader acknowledged that there are "quite numerous differences of opinion" between his political party and Călin Georgescu. One of the most significant differences is the position towards the European Union and NATO. "We are in favor of remaining in the EU and NATO, but we are determined to do what we can to make our presence in these alliances even more beneficial to Romanians and Romania," explained Claudiu Târziu.

Regarding his personal relationship with Călin Georgescu, Claudiu Târziu mentioned that they have not met in person for about two years. However, he has known Georgescu for several years, noting that he first met him at a monastery in northern Moldova in 2018. This statement raises some questions regarding the coordination between AUR and Georgescu, given the lack of recent direct interaction between the two. However, the party continues to support him, at least officially, despite these divergences of vision.

We note that, according to a statement made last Sunday by Claudiu Târziu and quoted by Antena 3, he would assume a possible candidacy for the presidential elections, if Georgescu is prevented from entering the elections. Târziu's candidacy on behalf of AUR is not excluded, especially since George Simion, the party leader, promised that he would not run in the presidential elections. This decision by Simion limits the party's options, making Claudiu Târziu's name increasingly relevant in the race for the Cotroceni Palace.

It remains to be seen whether Georgescu will be accepted in the race or whether AUR will have to promote another candidate. What is certain is that the party does not intend to remain without a representative in these crucial elections for its political future.