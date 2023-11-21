Ediţiile BURSA• Evenimentele BURSA• Suplimentele BURSA
English Newsletter RSS Facebook Contact Autentificare
home
editorial
politică
piaţa de capital
bănci-asigurări
investiţii personale
companii
internaţional
cotaţii
secţiuni
arhivă

Austria remains dependent on gas from Russia

V.R.
English Section / 21 noiembrie

Austria remains dependent on gas from Russia

Versiunea în limba română

Austria continues to get more than 50% of its natural gas supplies from Russia, despite the fact that almost two years have passed since the war against Ukraine broke out.

Data from E-Control, Austria's energy regulator, cited by thelocal.at, shows that 60% of natural gas used in Austria comes from Russia, and this amount rose to around 80% in September, close to previous levels of war.

The continued dependence on Russian gas is due to an existing supply contract between the Austrian government and the Russian state energy company Gazprom, the quoted source notes, noting that it is not known whether Austria has tried to exit this contract since the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Walter Boltz, the head of E-Control, indicated in an interview with DPA that this dependence on Russian natural gas leaves Austria open to the risk of supply disruption if the conflict affects pipelines bringing gas from Ukraine. Walter Boltz drew attention: "Thus, high prices result and it is possible that regional energy suppliers will be subject to a shock. I have the impression that societies are burying their heads in the sand and hoping that things won't get that bad."

Despite Boltz's warnings, E-Control's head of gas, Carola Milgramm, believes that Austria's gas supply will remain secure throughout the coming winter and, in an emergency, sufficient gas could be obtained from the connections of existing pipelines to Germany and Italy.

Along with the former head of state oil company OMV, Gerhard Roiss, Boltz criticized Austria's lack of action in expanding pipeline connections to Germany. Following international criticism, Germany, Austria's neighboring state, has given up Russian natural gas in mid-2023, and is now supplied mainly from Norway.

Austria has long been seen as having close, uneasy relations with Russia, according to the source, who said several politicians had been convicted of their close ties to Gazprom and government figures in Moscow.

Natural gas prices are rising in Europe

Benchmark natural gas prices in Europe rose yesterday as forecasts of cooler temperatures added to rising tensions in the Middle East following the capture of a cargo ship by Yemen's Houthi rebels in the southern Red Sea. Bloomberg.

On Sunday, Israel stated that the incident was "an Iranian act of terrorism", with consequences for international maritime security. The ship belongs to Great Britain and is operated by the Japanese.

Yesterday morning, at the TTF gas hub in Amsterdam, where benchmark prices are set in Europe, natural gas futures for delivery next month rose 6.9%, then advanced 3.4 %, at 46.58 euros for one Megawatt-hour (MWh). The increase comes after four sessions of decreases in European natural gas prices, notes Agerpres.

In most of northwestern Europe, temperatures are expected to fall below normal towards the end of the month, which could increase heating demand. Separately, the capture of the ship in the southern Red Sea raises fears that the Israel-Hamas war could lead to wider disruption of shipping.

So far, energy shipments have been largely unaffected by the conflict in the Middle East, but the Red Sea, including the Suez Canal, is one of the world's busiest shipping routes. Oil tankers from Qatar - a key exporter of liquefied natural gas (LNG) - regularly pass through the region on their way to Europe.

"Currently, anything that could theoretically become a problem seems to lead to an increase in prices. The conflict could expand and disrupt the flows from Qatar to Europe, but currently there are no indications that this would happen", said Jonathan Stern, visiting senior researcher at the Oxford Institute for Energy Studies.

Europe is preparing for winter with full gas storage capacities and massive LNG imports, but the continent remains vulnerable to supply risks after last year's energy crisis significantly reduced Russian gas flows.

Reader's Opinion

Accord

By writing your opinion here you confirm that you have read the rules below and that you consent to them.

DIN ACEEAŞI SECŢIUNE

English Section

Citeşte toate articolele din English Section

Actualitate

Citeşte toate articolele din Actualitate

Ziarul BURSA

21 noiembrie

Citeşte Ziarul BURSA din 21 noiembrie

Pe scurt

Cotaţii Internaţionale

vezi aici mai multe cotaţii

Bursa Construcţiilor

www.constructiibursa.ro

Ziarul BURSA

21 noiembrie
Ediţia din 21.11.2023

Consultă arhiva ziarului
Apanova
Electromagnetica
e-infra.ro
hidroelectrica.ro
contragarantare.ro
danescu.ro
arsc.ro
Stiri Locale

Curs valutar BNR

20 Noi. 2023
Euro (EUR)Euro4.9709
Dolar SUA (USD)Dolar SUA4.5496
Franc elveţian (CHF)Franc elveţian5.1493
Liră sterlină (GBP)Liră sterlină5.6749
Gram de aur (XAU)Gram de aur288.9927

convertor valutar

»=
?

mai multe cotaţii valutare

Cotaţii Emitenţi BVB
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
ahkawards.ro

JURNAL BURSIER

mai multe articole

Cotaţii fonduri mutuale

SECŢIUNEA VIDEO

mai multe articole

Video
Teatrul Național I. L. Caragiale Bucuresti
Studiul 'Imperiul Roman subjugă Împărăţia lui Dumnezeu'
The study 'The Roman Empire subjugates the Kingdom of God'
BURSA
BURSA
Carte - Golden calf - the meaning of interest rate
Carte - The crisis solution terminus a quo
www.agerpres.ro
www.dreptonline.ro
www.hipo.ro

Despre Noi

Adresa redacţiei "BURSA":
str. Popa Tatu nr.71, sector 1, Bucureşti, cod 010804.

Date contactare

Andreea Cristea - 0725.558.165
Elena Maftei - 0735.010.172
Andreea Roşoiu - 0724.381.118

E-mail: marketing@bursa.ro

Contacţi-ne aici
Politica de confidenţialitate

Politica de confidenţialitate explică în ce fel prelucrăm datele cu caracter personal. Citeşte Politica de Confidenţialitate

Despre Cookies

Cookie-ul este un fisier de mici dimensiuni, format din litere şi cifre, care va fi stocat pe computerul, terminalul mobil sau alte echipamente ale unui utilizator de pe care se accesează internetul. Citeşte Despre Cookies

Politica de retur

Politica de retur explică conditiile, procedurile si modalitatile de retur ale produselor achizitionate la distanta. Citeşte Politica de Retur

Newsletter

Am citit şi sunt de acord cu Politica de Confidenţialitate.

Abonaţi-vă gratuit la newsletter şi veţi fi informat care sunt ştirile şi articolele publicate zilnic pe site-ul BURSA.
Vezi Newsletter.

Copyright © 2003-2023 SC Meta Ring SRL. Toate drepturile rezervate.

 

Legea copyright-ului şi tratatele internaţionale protejează acest site. Nimic din acest site ori din site-urile afiliate nu poate fi reprodus sub nici o formă şi în nici un fel fără permisiunea în prealabil scrisă de la Meta Ring SRL. Reproducerea neautorizată a acestui site şi a celor afiliate, ori a oricărei părţi ce le compun va atrage după sine pedepsirea conform legislaţiei în vigoare. Pentru "revista presei" realizată de mijloace de difuzare în masă, articolele pot fi citate fără cost doar în limita a 300 de semne, dar fără a depăşi jumătate din articolul sau ştirea în cauză. În mod obligatoriu, în aceste cazuri, trebuie citată sursa informaţiei.

adb